Council’s 1500% ‘table Tax’ Hike Completely Out Of Touch

Queenstown cafes and restaurants have been rocked by a near 1500% increase to al fresco dining charges following a decision made by Queenstown Lakes District Council.

“After years of near impossible trading conditions, only now is the sector starting to get off its knees” said Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren.

“One restaurateur said, until now, he paid $3,200 each year to operate with tables outside his premises. Under these new changes, he is expected by council to cough up $51,000 each year in an industry already infamous for its razor thin margins.”

“The fee has not been changed since 2006 and, there was consultation on the possibility of an increase, there was no indication that on math that led to a far higher increase than what would have ever been considered reasonable.”

“Concerns have been raised over how this number has been calculated. The increase has been based on a percentage of the value of indoor rental rates – not just for hospitality businesses, but for all commercial properties, which have very different operating dynamics, in defined areas."

“No one is arguing that a fee should not be paid for using public space for dining purposes, but sensible minds will agree that it needs to be realistic. If council is really that keen on destroying local hospitality, my advice to them would be to keep doing what they’re doing.”

