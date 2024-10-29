Kiwibank Rate Changes
Kia ora,
We are making changes to our fixed interest rate card effective Tuesday 29th October.
Home Loan Card
Headline Special: 5.79% p.a. fixed for one year. Min 20% equity.
|Product
|Previous Special Rate*
|New Special Rate*
|Previous Standard Rate (>80LVR)
|New Standard Rate (>80LVR)
|Variable / Offset
|7.75%
|7.75%
|Revolving
|7.80%
|7.80%
|6 month fixed
|6.65%
|6.49%
|7.55%
|7.39%
|1 year fixed
|5.99%
|5.79%
|6.89%
|6.69%
|2 year fixed
|5.69%
|6.59%
|3 year fixed
|5.69%
|6.49%
|4 year fixed
|5.69%
|6.49%
|5 year fixed
|5.69%
|6.49%
* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers).
+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.