Kiwibank Rate Changes

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 9:27 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kia ora,

We are making changes to our fixed interest rate card effective Tuesday 29th October.

Home Loan Card

Headline Special: 5.79% p.a. fixed for one year. Min 20% equity.

ProductPrevious Special Rate*New Special Rate*Previous Standard Rate (>80LVR)New Standard Rate (>80LVR)  
Variable / Offset7.75% 7.75%   
Revolving7.80% 7.80%   
6 month fixed 6.65%6.49%7.55%7.39%  
1 year fixed5.99%5.79%6.89%6.69%  
2 year fixed 5.69% 6.59%   
3 year fixed 5.69% 6.49%   
4 year fixed 5.69% 6.49%   
5 year fixed5.69% 6.49%   
       
       

* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers).

+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.

