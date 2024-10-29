Kiwibank Rate Changes

Kia ora,

We are making changes to our fixed interest rate card effective Tuesday 29th October.

Home Loan Card

Headline Special: 5.79% p.a. fixed for one year. Min 20% equity.

Product Previous Special Rate* New Special Rate* Previous Standard Rate (>80LVR) New Standard Rate (>80LVR) Variable / Offset 7.75% 7.75% Revolving 7.80% 7.80% 6 month fixed 6.65% 6.49% 7.55% 7.39% 1 year fixed 5.99% 5.79% 6.89% 6.69% 2 year fixed 5.69% 6.59% 3 year fixed 5.69% 6.49% 4 year fixed 5.69% 6.49% 5 year fixed 5.69% 6.49%

* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers).

+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

