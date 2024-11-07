Blank Canvas For Buyers; Build Your Dream Home On Coveted Iona Havelock North Sections

Photo/Supplied

Nestled in a prime location, Iona Havelock North presents an unparalleled opportunity for those seeking an elevated lifestyle and a unique blend of modern living alongside Havelock North’s character and charm.

Stage 1 sections are now available to purchase within a 70-hectare community that extends from Middle Road to Havelock Hills. Ranging in size from 415 to 845 square metres (more or less), the pristine pieces of land provide ample space for creating the home and lifestyle of your dreams.

“Buyers have the unique opportunity to create a home that reflects their personal tastes and aspirations within this modern, comprehensively designed and most excitingly resident-focused development” says Director of Bayleys Hawke's Bay Kerry Geange.

"From initial planning to the final touches, this is a rare chance to shape a home precisely to your vision, bringing your dreams to life - all nestled within the stunning landscape of Havelock North.”

The thoughtfully designed neighbourhood blends the area’s natural beauty with a strong sense of community, offering stunning views of the Heretaunga Plains, Te Mata Peak, and the Ranges beyond. Land has been allocated centrally for a small café and/or shop due for completion next year, while additional playgrounds, garden and reserve areas give serene green enclaves for residents to relax and enjoy in.

The locally iconic Bull Hill and its surroundings will be transformed into scenic reserves, complete with a playground, walking tracks and extensive planting which will connect with the region’s popular iWay cycling and walking network.

Photo/Supplied

“Imagine waking up every day to breathtaking scenery that inspires and energises you. There’s a peaceful feeling that will surround each home and reflect the nature and warmth that makes the entire area so sought after.”

Residents are close to the vibrant cafes and boutique shopping the village is renowned for, as well as wineries, Te Mata Peak, and 223 California redwoods which stand over 40m high. They can also enjoy the multitude of beaches within a short driving distance, making it an ideal location for modern, premium living.

Once completed, Iona Havelock North is expected to accommodate between 1,000 and 1,500 new residents of all ages.

With a long and proud track record of developing residential sections across the country, Jason Adams, CEO of CDL Investments New Zealand Limited says the commencement of sales at Iona Havelock North marks the culmination of years of thoughtful planning and dedicated work.

“This project is meticulously designed and offers multiple opportunities for building spacious and refined homes within a modern subdivision. It’s something both CDL and the Havelock North community will be proud of.”

“We anticipate residents to move in from 2025 onwards. It’s incredibly exciting to be part of this journey in such a unique and beautiful location.”

Just a gentle 20-minute walk or a quick 3-4 minute drive from Havelock North village, 23 minutes from Hawke’s Bay Airport or the Art Deco treasures of Napier - Iona Havelock North is set to redefine residential living in one of Hawke’s Bay’s most sought-after locations.

Whether people are looking to build a home that offers growth or a place to settle in for a quieter, more connected life, a forever home, or any age-and stage property, Iona Havelock North is the perfect black canvas to create your dream home.

To view the listing for Iona Havelock North Stage 1: https://www.bayleys.co.nz/listings/residential/hawkes-bay/hastings/-stage-1-iona-development-havelock-north-2853551

To contact residential Sales General Manager Sally Jackson:

+64 27 470 4624

sally.jackson@bayleys.co.nz

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/agents/sally-jackson-7190

To contact Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Projects & Director Kerry Geange:

+64 27 543 2643

kerry.geange@bayleys.co.nz

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/agents/kerry-geange-4991

