Air New Zealand And Cathay Pacific Welcome New Zealand Ministerial Approval To Extend Partnership

Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific welcome the New Zealand Associate Minister of Transport’s decision to reauthorise their joint venture alliance for an additional five years.

Cathay Pacific X Air New Zealand (Photo/Supplied)

This approval provides the New Zealand regulatory sign-off necessary to allow both airlines to continue offering enhanced travel options and connectivity between New Zealand and Hong Kong, along with access to a wider global network.

Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific first commenced their alliance in 2013, and over the years, the partnership has played a key role in growing capacity and tourism between New Zealand and Hong Kong. This includes up to three daily services during peak season between New Zealand and Hong Kong, providing greater choices for passengers and stimulating tourism and trade.

Air New Zealand Chief Transformation and Alliances Officer Michael Williams says the partnership has proven invaluable in connecting New Zealand to Asia and beyond.

“Together, we have built a robust network that not only connects New Zealanders to destinations around the world, including Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, but also ensures convenient access for global travellers to explore New Zealand’s regions via Hong Kong,” says Mr Williams.

“The re-authorisation of this alliance means we can continue providing better connectivity and more travel options for our customers, which is particularly important as both markets continue to recover from the pandemic.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Frosti Lau, Regional General Manager Southwest Pacific, Cathay Pacific echoes this sentiment: “We have continued to increase our frequency in New Zealand and are proud to work with Air New Zealand to bring greater choices to both the local market as well as Hong Kong and the surrounding region.

“Hong Kong is not only an incredibly diverse destination for travellers, but it is a gateway to connect New Zealanders to other cities in the lively Greater Bay Area as well as the rest of the world. Through this alliance, Cathay Pacific and Air New Zealand are making travel for business or leisure seamless and high quality across the two airlines.”

During peak months, both airlines will operate 18 weekly return services between New Zealand and Hong Kong, including Cathay Pacific’s four-weekly seasonal service between Christchurch and Hong Kong, which runs from 30 October 2024 to 29 March 2025.

© Scoop Media

