Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Public Open Day For Youth Hub Christchurch

Monday, 25 November 2024, 9:16 am
Press Release: Youth Hub Christchurch

Youth Hub Christchurch is holding a Public Open Day from 10-2pm this Saturday 30 November.

"We've been overwhelmed by the level of support for this project and holding an Open Day is a way we can share with Cantabrians what they have helped to achieve," Chair of the Youth Hub Trust Dame Sue Bagshaw says.

The $21 million Stage One of the Youth Hub includes a wraparound services block for a dozen youth providers including anchor tenants Te Tahi Youth, Voyce Whakarongo Mai, Youthline, Rerenga Awa (Canterbury Youth Workers Collective) and the Christchurch Youth Council, as well as an outdoor activities courtyard. The providers are expected to move in before Christmas.

A supported housing wing with 22 bedrooms will open in February, while a Recreation and Events Centre will be built in 2025.

The Hub is expected to deliver more than 8000 connection points with young people aged between 10 and 25 annually once open.

Further information about the Youth Hub, including ways to donate, are available on its website by clicking this link.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Youth Hub Christchurch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 