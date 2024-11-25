Public Open Day For Youth Hub Christchurch

Youth Hub Christchurch is holding a Public Open Day from 10-2pm this Saturday 30 November.

"We've been overwhelmed by the level of support for this project and holding an Open Day is a way we can share with Cantabrians what they have helped to achieve," Chair of the Youth Hub Trust Dame Sue Bagshaw says.

The $21 million Stage One of the Youth Hub includes a wraparound services block for a dozen youth providers including anchor tenants Te Tahi Youth, Voyce Whakarongo Mai, Youthline, Rerenga Awa (Canterbury Youth Workers Collective) and the Christchurch Youth Council, as well as an outdoor activities courtyard. The providers are expected to move in before Christmas.

A supported housing wing with 22 bedrooms will open in February, while a Recreation and Events Centre will be built in 2025.

The Hub is expected to deliver more than 8000 connection points with young people aged between 10 and 25 annually once open.

Further information about the Youth Hub, including ways to donate, are available on its website by clicking this link .

