Aramex Urges Holiday Shoppers To Ship Early For Timely Christmas Deliveries

Supplied: Aramex

Aramex New Zealand is urging holiday shoppers to act quickly as the festive season draws near and delivery timelines narrow. With just a month left until Christmas, the courier and freight company are reminding Kiwis about the Trans-Tasman shipping deadlines to ensure gifts reach their destinations on time.

Parcel volumes in Auckland typically increase by more than 15% in the weeks leading up to Christmas, with Aramex couriers delivering around 400 parcels per day. However, many shoppers underestimate shipping times, which can lead to delays during this busy period.

For those sending presents to Australia, the cutoff date for shipments from New Zealand is Monday 2nd December. Meanwhile customers shipping within New Zealand should plan to send items from the North Island to the South Island by Thursday 19th December, and within either Island by Friday 20th December. For rural areas, an additional three working days should be allowed for delivery.

"Our team is gearing up for the holiday rush, and we’re committed to delivering every parcel on time,” said Leo Ji, an Aramex courier in Auckland. “It’s such a busy time of year for us, but it’s also rewarding to know that each parcel will likely find its way under the tree, creating special moments for so many."

To facilitate a smooth shipping experience, Aramex recommends that customers plan their shipments early and consider various delivery options to suit their needs. This includes the Authority to Leave service for convenient delivery when recipients cannot be at home, as well as Signature Delivery for secure handling of high-value items. The Secure PIN Service also provides an extra layer of security for confidential or valuable deliveries.

Aramex advises customers to track their shipments through the Aramex website to stay updated on the status and location of their parcels. Use study boxes for fragile items and recyclable satchels for non-fragile ones. Protect delicate items with bubble wrap or dividers. Always double-check that address labels are accurate and clearly visible to prevent delays. An easy-to-use online portal, aramexConnect, is available for managing returns or scheduling collections.

"As the holiday season gets closer, the Aramex team is all set to take on the busy rush," said Mark Little, CEO of Aramex New Zealand. "We know how stressful this time of year can be, which is why we're committed to making shipping one less thing for people to worry about."

To make the most of the holiday shipping experience, visit the Aramex website to explore the range of delivery options and get started on sending gifts early.

