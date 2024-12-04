Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Encouraged By First Climate Statements

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 7:18 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has today published its Climate-Related Disclosures insights report from the first set of entities that were required to file climate statements.

The FMA reviewed 70 climate statements that were prepared by climate reporting entities (CREs) for reporting periods ended between December 2023 and March 2024.

The FMA’s review looked at compliance with the disclosure requirements in the External Reporting Board’s Aotearoa New Zealand Climate Standards and the legislative requirements under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013. The purpose of the report is to provide timely and useful feedback for climate reporting entities to improve disclosure in the future.

FMA Head of Audit, Financial Reporting and Climate Related Disclosures, Jacco Moison said: “We are pleased with the efforts that CREs have made to prepare and lodge their first set of mandatory climate statements under the CRD regime. Climate reporting entities have put in an enormous effort to ensure their first mandatory climate statements were prepared on time. We acknowledge that some have faced challenges, including obtaining reliable data, incurring higher-than expected costs and deciding how to make disclosures in the absence of guidance on certain topics.”

Below is a sample of the key insights from the report. See the full report for more details.

Information disclosed

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

CREs need to strike the right balance on the amount of information disclosed. Disclosing too much may risk obscuring material information for primary users, while disclosing too little may result in material information being omitted.

The FMA found instances where climate statements included substantial detail about certain processes or included information that may not have been relevant or specific to the CRE itself. It also observed climate statements that may have omitted disclosures required by Climate Standards.

The FMA has recommended CREs carefully consider both their own facts and circumstances, as well as the nature and characteristics of their primary users, to ensure they only disclose material information in relation to each disclosure required by the Climate Standards.

Fairly present disclosures

The Climate Standards require that climate statements are presented fairly. The FMA found that some entities presented information that may have over emphasised positive news or impacts at the expense of a balanced representation. Some disclosed information that was difficult to understand or incomplete.

Explain the how

Disclosures across the governance, risk management and strategy thematic areas require CREs to explain how processes are undertaken. Others require disclosure of how these processes or matters are embedded across an organization. In some instances, the FMA observed entities simply disclosing that a process takes place or that it is connected to other part of their business without providing any explanation about what is involved in that process or the nature and extent of the connection.

Next steps

The FMA intends to continue its educative and constructive approach to the monitoring of climate statements. Two webinars will be held with the sector this month as well as further engagements in the new year to discuss the report’s findings.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 