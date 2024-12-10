Kāpiti Coast Lotto First Division Prize Unclaimed After Three Months

10 December 2024

Ticket in glovebox. Photo?Supplied.

Lotto NZ is on the hunt for a player who won a $200,000 share of Lotto First Division but has yet to claim their prize after three months.

The winning Lotto ticket was bought at Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast for the draw on Saturday 31 August 2024.

Will Hine, Head of Corporate Communications at Lotto NZ, says it’s rare for such a large prize to remain unclaimed after so long.

“It is unusual that we’ve not heard from our winner, we usually hear from First Division winners within the first couple of weeks.

“There were four other First Division winners in the same draw who have all claimed their prizes.”

Hine says the little yellow piece of paper worth $200,000 could be anywhere.

“Somewhere out there, someone has the winning ticket. Perhaps it’s in a jacket pocket or glovebox or stuck to a fridge.

“There’s a good chance it’s still on the Kāpiti Coast but it may also have been bought by someone travelling in or out of the Wellington region.

“We’d love to unite the rightful winner with their prize in time for Christmas, so we’re encouraging everyone in the area to dig out their tickets and check them,” says Hine.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu for the draw on Saturday 31 August 2024 should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Notes:

In Saturday 31 August’s Lotto draw, five lucky players shared the $1 million jackpot, each taking home $200,000.

The four other winning tickets were sold at Albany Superette in Auckland, Mitchell's Paper Power in Auckland, Clendon Postshop Lotto in Auckland, and on MyLotto to a player from Whanganui. These prizes have all been claimed.

Winners have 12 months from draw day to claim their prize.

