Japanese Anime Captured $19.8 Billion In 2023 Global Revenue, Cementing Japan’s Role As A Global Entertainment Leader

December 19, 2024 (Tokyo, Japan) - Japanese anime captivated global audiences in 2023 like never before, achieving record-breaking revenues and expanding its cultural influence worldwide. According to Parrot Analytics, anime generated an impressive $19.8 billion in total global revenue, including $5.5 billion from streaming and $14.3 billion from merchandising sales, underscoring its significant economic and cultural impact worldwide.

Parrot Analytics and AJA have collaborated to enrich the Anime Industry Report with exclusive data on the global value of anime, offering stakeholders transformative insights into this thriving industry.

“Anime is bigger than ever. Its record-breaking revenues and global impact continue to capture hearts and inspire imaginations worldwide. This collaboration between AJA and Parrot Analytics will unlock new opportunities for creators, ensuring that anime's cultural legacy thrives while opening new economic opportunities for Japan on the global stage,” said Macoto Tezka, celebrated visualist and filmmaker, and honorary director of The Osamu Tezuka Manga Museum.

The inclusion of Parrot Analytics’ comprehensive valuation data enriches the report’s findings, providing robust analytics on global audience demand, streaming economics, and the streaming landscape, helping Japanese creators and producers maximize their global impact and drive sustainable growth.

“Anime is a major driver of ancillary businesses such as consumer products, gaming, and live events, creating ripple effects across the global economy,” said Douglas Montgomery, former Chairman of the Japan America Society of Southern California. “By tapping into these interconnected industries, the anime sector can unlock immense economic potential and foster innovation that extends far beyond traditional media.”

According to the Anime Industry Report, anime accounted for 6% of global streaming revenue in 2023. Notably, 41% of anime's streaming revenue originated from North America, highlighting the region's strong engagement with the medium. Merchandising further amplified its global impact, with North America and Asia leading as the largest contributors to anime's total revenue.

Key Highlights of Parrot Analytics’ Findings:

Global Economic Impact: Anime generated $19.8 billion in total global revenue in 2023, including $5.5 billion from streaming and $14.3 billion from merchandising.

Anime generated $19.8 billion in total global revenue in 2023, including $5.5 billion from streaming and $14.3 billion from merchandising. Regional Revenue Leadership: North America and Asia contributed a combined $14.3 billion in total revenue, accounting for over 72% of anime's global impact.

North America and Asia contributed a combined $14.3 billion in total revenue, accounting for over 72% of anime's global impact. Streaming Revenue Contribution: Anime accounted for 6% of global streaming revenue in 2023, with North America contributing $2.2 billion (41% of anime's streaming revenue) and Asia $1.6 billion (29%).

Anime accounted for 6% of global streaming revenue in 2023, with North America contributing $2.2 billion (41% of anime's streaming revenue) and Asia $1.6 billion (29%). Merchandising Dominance: Asia led merchandising revenue with $5.46 billion, followed by North America at $4.97 billion, together comprising 73% of global anime merchandise sales.

Asia led merchandising revenue with $5.46 billion, followed by North America at $4.97 billion, together comprising 73% of global anime merchandise sales. Platform-Specific Success: Anime drove over $2 billion in revenue for Netflix globally, demonstrating its importance as a cornerstone of the platform's content library and accounting for 38% of total anime streaming revenue.

Anime drove over $2 billion in revenue for Netflix globally, demonstrating its importance as a cornerstone of the platform's content library and accounting for 38% of total anime streaming revenue. New Revenue Opportunities: Advanced insights from Parrot Analytics reveal untapped pathways for expanding revenue streams, particularly in merchandising, streaming, and emerging international markets.

“Japan is at the heart of the global entertainment ecosystem, and anime is a clear testament to its creative power,” said Alejandro Rojas, VP of Applied Analytics and Global Head of Parrot IQ at Parrot Analytics. “Our expertise in streaming economics, global entertainment analytics, and IP valuation enables Japanese creators to unlock new revenue opportunities and expand their global footprint even further.”

Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics platform, which measures the revenue impact of content across over 90 markets and 200 platforms, offers unparalleled insights into the financial performance and potential of platforms, franchises, and individual IPs. This enables companies to refine their strategies for acquisitions, programming, and distribution in a highly competitive global marketplace.

The announcement was made at a press conference hosted at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on December 19, 2024.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information about Parrot Analytics, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

