Seeka Lifts Full Year Earnings Guidance

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 10:03 am
Press Release: Seeka

Seeka [NZX:SEK] is pleased to be providing a further positive update to the 2024 market guidance.

Seeka now expects full year earnings at a profit before tax level for the year ended 31 December 2024 to be between $27.5m and $31.5m, up from earlier guidance of between $23.0m and $27.0m. This compares to a loss of $21.0m in the 2023 financial year.

The increased earnings reflect a strong close out to the year, through lower-than-expected overhead costs and higher than anticipated income in December.

The market guidance is based on unaudited financial results and the audited financial statements are expected to be released late February.

