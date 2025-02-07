Employment Hero Surpasses $250M ARR, Accelerating Its Mission To Make Employment Easier For Small Businesses

6 February 2025

Wellington, New Zealand: Employment Hero, the global leader in employment management solutions, today announced a major milestone in its growth journey, surpassing $250M (AUD) in annualised recurring revenue. The company’s mission, to simplify employment processes so businesses can focus on their goals, employees can thrive, and job seekers can find the right opportunities, has continued to prove successful. Today, over 300,000 businesses globally managing two million employees are using its employment operating system, helping drive job creation for local economies and GDP globally. Close to 10,000 companies in NZ trust Employment Hero as their HR software.

In addition to its financial performance, Employment Hero has expanded its global footprint, recently acquiring Humi, a Canadian based HR and payroll company at the start of 2025, marking its foray into Canada. The strong momentum comes on the back of a huge investment in product innovation for the company in 2024, with a record breaking 900 product releases made by the global product and engineering teams.

2024 highlights include:

Wages: Employment Hero processed over $125b in payroll during 2024 for over two million employees and using our anonymised, aggregated data is able to provide real time insights to help governments and enterprises to make better and informed decisions for the benefit of small businesses.

Intelligent Payroll: World leading payroll that is precise, automated, and configured to handle any compliance scenario - local or cross-border.

‘Customer delight’ features: Six of the company's top 10 feature updates were based on customer feedback. From dashboard customisation that shows the most critical tools and trackers at log-in, to customised colours in your solution to make Employment Hero feel at home with your brand and team.

Employment Hero Jobs: A talent marketplace with verified, quality candidates complete with video profiles and easy in-app interaction. Allowing every business to hire and onboard with simplicity and efficiency.

Hero Foundation: The Hero Foundation is dedicated to helping change how people facing barriers and challenges to employment find work. The Foundation connects job-ready candidates who face employment barriers with organisations committed to providing employment opportunities. Leveraging our existing AI recruitment tech platform and access to thousands of customers, the Hero Foundation is able to match job-seekers to available roles in market - elevating peoples applications and accelerating their job search. The Foundation aims to achieve 1 million Hero Foundation employment placements by 2034.

SmartMatch: An AI powered jobs marketplace, connecting employers and job seekers with real time salary data and insights, ensuring that the right job matches are made, every time.

Ben Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder of Employment Hero, said “Our results show the tremendous value our employment operating system offers our customers. We provide an all-in-one, customizable platform that offers world leading solutions powered by AI including Intelligent Payroll, SmartMatch and more while also solving daily problems like business compliance and team engagement.

When small businesses are successful, communities, nations, and economies are stronger. We’re committed to supporting job creation to boost local economies and GDP globally.

We’ll continue to bring innovation to market to simplify the lives of employers, employees and job seekers with products that solve real, everyday employment challenges.”

About Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the global authority on employment, offering a world-leading Employment Operating System (eOS) that simplifies and optimises every stage of the employment process. Its award-winning platform combines HR, payroll, recruitment, and employee engagement tools with the groundbreaking employment superapp, Employment Hero Jobs, which integrates career management and financial wellbeing. Serving over 300,000 businesses and managing more than 2 million employees worldwide, Employment Hero reduces administrative burdens by up to 80%, enabling organisations to focus on their goals and create more productive, engaged teams. By revolutionising the employment marketplace, Employment Hero is making employment easier, more valuable, and rewarding for everyone.

