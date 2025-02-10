New Chair For New Zealand Taiwan Business Council Announced

Experienced Wellington business and marketing consultant Chris Tse has been elected Chair of the New Zealand Taiwan Business Council.

Chris replaces Charles Finny who stood down from the role at the most recent Council meeting. Charles was elected Chair in 2018.

Chris Tse is the Executive Director of Apexfresh, a business and marketing consultancy with expertise in the food, health and technology sectors. Chris has over 30 years' experience in doing business with Taiwan, including a period living and working in Taipei. He has been a member of the executive committee of the NZ Taiwan Business Council since 2018.

The New Zealand Taiwan Business Council represents the interests of New Zealand businesses that trade or invest with Taiwan. Taiwan is one of New Zealand’s largest trading partners.

"I am honoured to take on the role of chair of the New Zealand Taiwan Business Council and follow in the footsteps of Charles Finny, who has been instrumental in developing trade and business linkages between New Zealand and Taiwan over many years. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that has been laid and creating new opportunities for growth, innovation and collaboration for New Zealand companies looking to do business in Taiwan" Chris Tse said.

Charles Finny says: "I am delighted to be passing the baton to Chris. He and his family have been involved in trading with Taiwan for many years. Seven years is a long time to be performing this role. The relationship with Taiwan is in excellent shape so it is the perfect time for this leadership change."

