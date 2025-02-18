Fergburger Responds To Recent Incident

Fergburger acknowledges and deeply regrets a recent incident involving inappropriate and insensitive labelling on a customer order. We extend our sincere apologies to the customer affected and to anyone else who may have been hurt or offended.

At Fergburger, we are committed to creating an environment where all customers feel welcome, respected, and valued. The behaviour displayed in this incident is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the values we uphold.

Upon learning of the incident, we immediately launched a thorough internal investigation to understand how this occurred and to ensure accountability. As part of our response, we are taking the following actions:

Formal Apology: We have written to the customer to express our gratitude for their feedback, extend a sincere apology for the distress caused, and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that no customer experiences a similar situation at Fergburger.

Additionally, our General Manager has personally invited the customer to contact them directly should they wish to discuss the matter further.

We will keep the customer informed throughout our investigation, providing updates at every stage.

Employee Accountability: We are addressing the matter directly with the employee involved to ensure appropriate action is taken. We want to clarify that the employee identified on the receipt was not the employee that was responsible for this incident. Enhanced Training: We are implementing additional cultural sensitivity and inclusivity training for all team members to prevent similar incidents in the future. Policy Review: We are conducting a comprehensive review of our internal policies and procedures to reinforce our commitment to respectful and inclusive practices.

We take this matter extremely seriously and are committed to ensuring that no customer experiences such behaviour again. We are grateful for the feedback that allows us to address issues promptly and improve our practices.

We sincerely apologise again to the customer involved and to our wider community. Fergburger remains dedicated to fostering a welcoming environment for everyone who visits us.

