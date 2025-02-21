Kiwibank Rates Changes

Kiwibank is making changes to its Home Loan fixed interest rates effective Friday 21 February and changes to its Term Deposit rates effective Tuesday 25 February.

Kiwibank’s General Manager, Home Lending, Nicole Pervan says: “In the falling rate environment, our borrowers have favoured shorter terms like 6 months and 1 year when fixing their loans, so we are offering market leading rates in the terms where our customers want it.”

Home Loan Card

Headline Special: 5.19% p.a. fixed for one year. Min 20% equity.

* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers).

+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.

Term Deposits

Effective Tuesday 25 February

