TIA Supports Governments Funding Boost For Business Events

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) says today’s announcement from the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality of an additional $3m to attract and secure more international business events is a welcome boost to grow strong year-round visitation.

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says events of all types are a key stimulus to drive arrivals through traditionally quieter periods like Autumn and boost economic activity across the country.

“Business events and conferences are high impact – they bring talent and ideas to New Zealand and provide opportunities for our own business community to network, learn from and share their ideas with international subject matter experts and business delegates.

“These types of events are a great catalyst to help grow our tourism offering throughout the year. They give people a reason to travel here, to use our amazing new purpose-built facilities in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland, and enjoy our unique experiences while here.

“They also bring a vibrancy to our cities and communities, with more people using our hotels, visiting our restaurants and cafes,” she says.

The funding is the latest of a series of announcements made by the Government as part of its Tourism Boost package.

“It is an exciting time for the sector as we work to further our economic contribution, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside the Minister as she progresses her Tourism Boost plans,” Ms Ingram says.

Notes:

The latest tourism data is released through the Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre.

TIA delivers a comprehensive and diverse range of industry events including TRENZ, New Zealand Tourism Awards, Discussing Tourism regional events and Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

TIA leads implementation of the industry's Tourism Sustainability Commitment, which aims to see every tourism business in Aotearoa New Zealand contributing positively to our people and cultures, our environment and our economy.

TIA has about 1,200 member businesses from across the industry, ranging from small owner/operators to large publicly listed tourism corporates and international hotel chains.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) is Aotearoa New Zealand tourism’s peak industry body. We are the only independent association that represents all sectors of the country’s large and diverse tourism industry.

