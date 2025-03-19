Export Growth Narrows Current Account Deficit To $5.9 Billion

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $5.9 billion in the December 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The current account deficit was $475 million narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in the value of services exports (up $688 million) and goods exports (up $669 million).

“Spending by overseas visitors while in New Zealand led the increase in services exports, while dairy and meat led the increase in goods exports,” international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.

Visit the website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Export growth narrows current account deficit to $5.9 billion: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/export-growth-narrows-current-account-deficit-to-5-9-billion/

Balance of payments and international investment position: December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/balance-of-payments-and-international-investment-position-december-2024-quarter/

CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

