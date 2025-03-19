Everybody Eats In Te Komititanga: A Climate-Friendly Community Meal

Gourmet chefs are using surplus food to provide a sumptuous open-air community meal in the heart of Auckland.

Everybody Eats in Te Komititanga, the public square at the harbour end of Queen St, is bringing together the central city’s locals, visitors and its most vulnerable residents for a free shared meal, ensuring accessibility for all.

(Photo/Supplied)

The meal will be made using partly rescued food, thanks to the generosity of KiwiHarvest, reinforcing the importance of reducing food waste while providing delicious, nourishing dishes. There is seating for 100 at a time, with up to 500 expected to attend over two hours.

Everybody Eats General Manager Amy Tew said: “The most important ingredient in any city’s culture is its community. Food has an incredible power to bring people together, and we’re excited to create a space where the community can connect over a shared meal.

“With our head chef Head chef Archana Kurup using rescued ingredients, we’re demonstrating how sustainability and community care go hand in hand.”

Everybody Eats, founded in 2017, is a not-for-profit, pay-what-you-can social dining concept. Their vibrant charity restaurants in Auckland and Wellington use surplus and rescued food that would otherwise go to waste and turn it into high quality meals, served to diners from all walks of life, by volunteers.

"Downtown Auckland is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. This one-off meal is a way to show that an extraordinary meal can also be about ordinary ingredients and an unexpected conversation with the stranger next to you," Amy Tew said.

“Our shared meal in Te Komititanga will hopefully be a thought-provoking experience that creates a stronger community. Inviting anyone and everyone to eat together at shared tables builds trust and local connections that create stronger, happier and healthier communities,” Amy said.

“Donations made by people eating at our restaurants enable us to fulfil our mission of reducing food waste, food insecurity and social inclusion.”

Free tickets for the meal are available through Humanitix, with a limited number of walk-up spots reserved for those with limited online access. Guests can also choose to "pay it forward" on the day to support others in need.

Everybody Eats takes perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste and uses it to provide meals with dignity, without cost being a barrier.

This shared meal is made possible with the support of Auckland Council Whānau and the city centre targeted rate, and is brought to life by Everybody Eats, Kiwi Harvest and Interesting Things.

Shared meal details:

Location: Te Komititanga, Downtown Auckland

Date: Saturday, 22nd March

Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Cost: Free. Guests can also choose to "pay it forward" on the day to support others in need.

