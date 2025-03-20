Lacklustre GDP Per Capita Growth Shows It’s Time For Full Capital Expensing

After eight consecutive quarters of decline, New Zealand’s GDP per capita has inched up by 0.4%.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union spokesman James Ross said:

“Kiwis can breathe a small sigh of relief, but it’s far from time to pop the champagne. Even after two years of declining living standards, Kiwis are still much poorer than this time two years ago.”

“The Government’s cautious approach is failing to deliver enough. We need serious reform to break out of this economic slump—starting with Full Capital Expensing.”

“Letting businesses deduct the full cost of investments immediately—rather than dragging the process out over years—put a rocket under the US economy. We need the same medicine here.”

“With Budget 2025 just two months away, Nicola Willis has a choice: settle for stagnation, or deliver a pro-growth Budget with Full Capital Expensing front and centre.”

