Ipsos NZ Releases The Next Edition Of The Ipsos Issues Monitor

Ipsos New Zealand has released the 27th edition of the Ipsos Issues Monitor which tracks the issues most important to New Zealanders today and which political parties are best able to manage them. The survey has been running since 2018.

The quarterly survey of 1,002 New Zealanders reveals that one in two consider inflation to be the most important issue. Healthcare follows as the second highest concern. The economy has risen to be the third most important issue, with one in three New Zealanders picking it in the top 3 issues facing the country, reaching the highest level since February 2021.

While inflation is still the primary concern for one in two New Zealanders, a statistically significant 5 percentage point drop, compared to the previous wave, suggests inflationary pressures are starting to ease for some people. Concerns around the economy continue to rise over the long-term reaching 30%, the highest level seen since February 2021.

Carin Hercock, Country Manager, Ipsos New Zealand, said: “Despite two reductions in the official cash rate since Ipsos’ last measure of the issues concerning New Zealanders, inflation is still impacting the lives of New Zealanders as the most important issue for one in two. We have also seen no improvement in concerns about healthcare, which remains at a record high.”

Amanda Dudding, Executive Director Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, added: “Money related issues are particularly difficult for younger New Zealanders, not only are they struggling the most with inflation and housing prices, but they are also more likely to be concerned about unemployment. For older New Zealanders, inflation is much less an issue, they have significantly higher concern with healthcare and our hospitals.”

