Buddle Findlay Welcomes Sherridan Cook As New National Chair

To an extensive background in employment law, health and safety and commercial litigation, Sherridan Cook now adds the role of National Chair of Buddle Findlay.

Sherridan first joined the firm as a law clerk in Wellington, after growing up in Christchurch. After heading overseas, he returned to the firm around 16 years ago. Now based in Auckland, he has served as a valued Board member for the past five years.

Sherridan Cook (Photo/Supplied)

“I’m fortunate to have worked with and have a strong connection with all three Buddle Findlay offices in Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington. My experience of being a Buddle Findlay Board member and also working with boards of our clients in my day-to-day practice means I have a deep knowledge not only of our business and its governance, but also of businesses in general. I hope to bring this experience to bear in guiding Buddle Findlay into the next phase of growth and supporting our clients through the complex and ever-changing economic and regulatory environment,” Sherridan says.

As an employment specialist, Sherridan sees ongoing opportunities for the legal profession to advise and support clients through evolving workplace regulation. However, he is also noted for his attention to developing and supporting his own people within the business.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Buddle Findlay Chief Executive, Philip Maitland, says it’s Sherridan’s ability to build deep and diverse relationships and to see the bigger picture that will stand the firm in excellent stead under his leadership.

“Sherridan has an extraordinary ability to look beyond the immediate demands of providing day-to-day legal services and tackling the bigger issues. He spearheaded our Emerging Leaders programme at Buddle Findlay, helping our valued non-partner team members challenge themselves and develop into better leaders. He’s a key contributor to the firm’s culture and deserves his ongoing recognition as one of the top employment lawyers in the New Zealand legal profession,” Philip says.

Both Philip and Sherridan acknowledge the achievements of outgoing National Chair Jennifer Caldwell, who has successfully navigated the firm through the pandemic, challenging economic conditions and significant regulatory change during her five years in the role.

“We’ve seen very strong performance and growth despite a depressed market, which is a credit to Jennifer’s leadership and ability to motivate our team. I share her belief in every voice being heard and valued, whether that’s within the business or with our clients. The feedback we receive most from clients is that, in addition to excellent legal advice, the fact that we are genuine and easy to work with sets us apart,” Sherridan says.

Jennifer congratulates Sherridan on assuming the Chair position.

“Sherridan has a lot of governance and leadership experience. He is an active listener and encourages everyone to develop their strengths and be the best they can. I know Buddle Findlay is in extremely good hands,” she says.

© Scoop Media

