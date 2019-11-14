Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Larkin Poe announce return to New Zealand

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:40 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 14, 2019) – Nashville-based duo LARKIN POE have announced their triumphant return to Auckland this April for a one-off show at the Powerstation on Saturday, April 18. Having SOLD OUT their last Auckland concert at the Tuning Fork, and with their latest album “Venom & Faith” recently hitting #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, the blues, roots and rock duo will treat their Kiwi fans to another dynamic performance of their “beguiling mix of Gothic soul and outlaw country” (Uncut).

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1pm Monday, November 18.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 12pm Friday, November 15 until 12pm Monday, November 18.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.co.nz.

Larkin Poe, aka sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell and descendants of tortured artist and poet Edgar Allen Poe, originally hail from north Georgia and come steeped in Southern roots tradition. Their return performance to Auckland coincides with their upcoming festival slot at Australia’s annual Byron Bay Bluesfest, and follows their stand-out performances at US festivals Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

“Larkin Poe, a sister act with staying power.”NPR
“A stark, at times almost gothic take on the mosaic of Americana”CLASH Magazine

LARKIN POE
New Zealand 2020

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND
SATURDAY, APRIL 18


TICKETS ON SALE 1PM MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm, Friday November 15 until 12pm, Monday November 18

For complete tour and ticket information, visit larkinpoe.com & www.livenation.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Live Nation Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 