HEARTS primed for Basin challenge

Friday, 15 November 2019, 11:58 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket


The HEARTS have named an experienced squad for the opening Hallyburton Johnston Trophy weekend in Wellington.

Last summer's beaten finalists head to the Basin for a pair of 50-Over matches against the Wellington Blaze on 16 and 17 November.

It has been an off-season of considerable change with Nick White taking the reins as Head Coach and Anna Peterson appointed the new captain of the HEARTS. Brad Cachopa also joins the HEARTS as the Assistant Coach.

White and Peterson, however, will benefit from a largely unchanged squad and a maturing group of cricketers.

White took great pleasure in naming the first HEARTS squad of the summer, with four WHITE FERNS - Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins and Anna Peterson - available for selection.

"The entire group have worked extremely hard through the winter and pre-season; you can certainly sense the energy around the squad.

“It’s great to be able to start the season at the Basin, a quality place to play and a venue that offers up unique challenges. The Blaze will also provide an excellent test of where we are as a side.”

Peterson is pleased the pre-season is all but over, ahead of her first official match as captain, and said the HEARTS cannot wait to take on the challenge of a trip to the Basin.

"We know the Blaze have a dangerous spin attack and a long batting line-up, so we will need to play smart cricket.

"We are looking forward to seeing players express themselves and embrace the challenges that the Basin can bring."

MATCH DETAILS:

Wellington Blaze vs. Auckland HEARTS
Saturday 16 / Sunday 17 November
Basin Reserve
10.30 am

Auckland HEARTS squad | Hallyburton Johnstone Trophy vs. Wellington Blaze:

Anna Peterson (c)
Bella Armstrong
Lauren Down
Holly Huddleston
Arlene Kelly
Tariel Lamb
Regina Lilii
Roz McNeill
Katie Perkins
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Natasha van Tilburg

