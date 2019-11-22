Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jon Toogood solo acoustic tour- January 2020

Friday, 22 November 2019, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Muchmoremusic

This January - Rock ‘n’ Roll raconteur Jon Toogood will pack away his distortion pedals, dial down the Marshall amps and restring his trusty acoustic guitar for a run of summer shows across New Zealand.

The last 2 years have been loud for Toogood - recording and releasing the critically acclaimed album ‘Haja’ with The Adults, touring to celebrate 30 years of Shihad and partaking in a series of concerts to celebrate 40 years of Neil Young’s seminal ‘LIVE RUST’ album.

There will be no let up as the end of 2019 approaches with Jon taking part in 2 special nights at the ‘Civic Theatre’ to celebrate Baz Luhrmann’s iconic Romeo and Juliet soundtrack backed by a thirty-piece orchestra. He will even be finding the time for a brief foray into live TV to present the Vodafone NZ Music Awards alongside comedian Laura Daniels on the 14th of November.

Armed with yarns and tunes both young and old (spanning two Adults albums, three decades of Shihad and an undisclosed duration on

this Planet of Sound), this is Toogood unplugged, unaccompanied and unmasked.

16TH JAN MEOW WELLINGTON

17TH JAN THE ROYAL HOTEL PALMERSTON NORTH

18TH JAN LUCKY BAR WHANGANUI

19TH JAN THE TIN HUT FEATHERSTON

23RD JAN THE COOK DUNEDIN

25TH JAN WAIHI BEACH HOTEL WAIHI

FOR ALL SHOW & TICKETING INFO GO TO JONTOOGOOD.LIVE

MUCHMOREMUSIC.CO.NZ

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Muchmoremusic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 