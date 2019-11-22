Jon Toogood solo acoustic tour- January 2020

This January - Rock ‘n’ Roll raconteur Jon Toogood will pack away his distortion pedals, dial down the Marshall amps and restring his trusty acoustic guitar for a run of summer shows across New Zealand.

The last 2 years have been loud for Toogood - recording and releasing the critically acclaimed album ‘Haja’ with The Adults, touring to celebrate 30 years of Shihad and partaking in a series of concerts to celebrate 40 years of Neil Young’s seminal ‘LIVE RUST’ album.

There will be no let up as the end of 2019 approaches with Jon taking part in 2 special nights at the ‘Civic Theatre’ to celebrate Baz Luhrmann’s iconic Romeo and Juliet soundtrack backed by a thirty-piece orchestra. He will even be finding the time for a brief foray into live TV to present the Vodafone NZ Music Awards alongside comedian Laura Daniels on the 14th of November.

Armed with yarns and tunes both young and old (spanning two Adults albums, three decades of Shihad and an undisclosed duration on

this Planet of Sound), this is Toogood unplugged, unaccompanied and unmasked.

16TH JAN MEOW WELLINGTON

17TH JAN THE ROYAL HOTEL PALMERSTON NORTH

18TH JAN LUCKY BAR WHANGANUI

19TH JAN THE TIN HUT FEATHERSTON

23RD JAN THE COOK DUNEDIN

25TH JAN WAIHI BEACH HOTEL WAIHI

FOR ALL SHOW & TICKETING INFO GO TO JONTOOGOOD.LIVE

MUCHMOREMUSIC.CO.NZ

ends





© Scoop Media

