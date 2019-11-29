Septuagenarian Cracks a Cycling Record

This weekend (November 30th) Palmerston North septuagenarian Colin Anderson will be cycling his 100th lap of Lake Taupo in this year's cycle challenge.

Anderson has entered the annual challenge for 32 years straight and is preparing to take the final two laps he needs to reach his century this weekend.

The 72 year old has been supporting Heart Kids, the official charity of the event, for many years. His grandson was born with a congenital heart defect so he says riding for the charity, raising money and awareness is extra special.

Heart Kids supports the one in 100 babies born in New Zealand with a CHD. Heart Kids CEO Kate Figgins says cycling 100 laps of Lake Taupo is an amazing feat.

"Colin has been a wonderful ambassador and supporter of Heart Kids over the years and we are incredibly grateful for his dedication and commitment. We will be celebrating with him this Saturday as his crosses the finish line."

Colin plans to finish with a group of riders, some first-timers, some veterans, and other Heart Kids supporters who have all helped him fund raise.

"We will all be in our Heart Kids T-Shirts so it is sure to be a sight at the finish, crossing en masse, making some noise and waving the flag for Heart Kids."



