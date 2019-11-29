Jonas joins HEARTS for first home weekend



The Auckland HEARTS have made one addition to the squad who split wins in the opening Hallyburton Johnstone Shield weekend against the Wellington Blaze.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Fran Jonas is called up to the HEARTS squad for the first time after a dominant start to club cricket this season.

Jonas has taken 12-55 across four matches in Auckland's Prichard Cup 50-over competition and HEARTS skipper Anna Peterson is excited to have the 15-year old in the squad.

"Fran has proven over club and development performances that she is ready for the next level."

On the back of sharing in a record fourth-wicket partnership with Katie Perkins and taking four crucial wickets in the HEARTS last outing, Peterson knows that her side will have to bring their A-game to challenge the Canterbury Magicians.

"The Magicians are a quality side and we know we'll have to be at our best to win.

"We love playing at Eden Park and we are all looking forward to getting out there in front of our home crowd."

Head Coach Nick White echoed Peterson's thrill about returning home and welcoming Jonas to the squad.

"After a couple of top games against Wellington in Round One, we are excited to welcome the Magicians to the Outer Oval.

"We know what Fran can do and we congratulate her on being named in her first HEARTS squad."

WEEKEND DETAILS:

Auckland HEARTS vs. Canterbury Magicians

Saturday 30 November / Sunday 1 December

Eden Park Outer Oval

10.30 am start (Sat)

10.00 am start (Sun)

HEARTS SQUAD | Hallyburton Johnstone Shield vs. Canterbury Magicians

Anna Peterson (c)

Bella Armstrong

Lauren Down

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Tariel Lamb

Regina Lilii

Roz McNeill

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Natasha van Tilburg

© Scoop Media

