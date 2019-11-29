Powerlifter suspended for anti-doping rule violation

The Sports Tribunal has suspended powerlifter Jason Anderson for two years after testing positive for tamoxifen. Mr Anderson’s suspension is backdated to 13 May 2019 – the date of Mr Anderson’s sample collection.

Mr Anderson was tested out of competition as a result of credible information received from a concerned member of the powerlifting community.

DFSNZ Chief Executive Nick Paterson says: “We want to acknowledge the person who brought this information to our attention. No matter how minor the information may seem to the person making the report, clean athletes should know that concerned members of the sporting community can and do “Speak Out” confidentially. DFSNZ will consider every piece of information received and act on it if appropriate.

“Mr Anderson has said his use of tamoxifen was medical and not for performance enhancing reasons. However, tamoxifen is on WADA’s Prohibited List as it is commonly used to counter the negative side effects of anabolic steroids. To protect clean sport, all athletes need to stay clear of all prohibited substances.”

Tamoxifen is a prescription-only medicine in the class of hormone and metabolic modulators and is commonly used to treat breast cancer.





