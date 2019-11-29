Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Powerlifter suspended for anti-doping rule violation

Friday, 29 November 2019, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Drug Free Sport NZ

The Sports Tribunal has suspended powerlifter Jason Anderson for two years after testing positive for tamoxifen. Mr Anderson’s suspension is backdated to 13 May 2019 – the date of Mr Anderson’s sample collection.

Mr Anderson was tested out of competition as a result of credible information received from a concerned member of the powerlifting community.

DFSNZ Chief Executive Nick Paterson says: “We want to acknowledge the person who brought this information to our attention. No matter how minor the information may seem to the person making the report, clean athletes should know that concerned members of the sporting community can and do “Speak Out” confidentially. DFSNZ will consider every piece of information received and act on it if appropriate.

“Mr Anderson has said his use of tamoxifen was medical and not for performance enhancing reasons. However, tamoxifen is on WADA’s Prohibited List as it is commonly used to counter the negative side effects of anabolic steroids. To protect clean sport, all athletes need to stay clear of all prohibited substances.”

Tamoxifen is a prescription-only medicine in the class of hormone and metabolic modulators and is commonly used to treat breast cancer.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Drug Free Sport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 