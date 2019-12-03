Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Whakamana Hemp Food Week

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: Whakamana Museum

3 December 2019

Whakamana Hemp Food Week - Monday Dec 9th - Sunday Dec 15th

The world's first ever annual Hemp Food Week is kicking off in Christchurch on Monday December 9th and will run until the following Sunday.

The one-week event will focus on promoting hemp as a food, and will see nine local venues and chefs featuring a hemp dish. The final night on Sunday 15th December will be at Whakamana Cannabis Museum (Shand’s on Manchester Street). It will include special guest, Hemp Food King, Cameron Simms, who is coming to Christchurch from Auckland specifically for the event to talk about the dishes and hemp as a food. The chefs will also talk about their dishes and of course there will be hemp food available, live music and non-alcoholic beverages.

Whakamana Hemp Food Week is the brainchild of sustainability entrepreneur, Guido Loeffler, who is excited by the opportunities that hemp offers us.

“Hemp is literally the most useful plant known to humankind – it provides us with a highly nutritious food, the strongest natural fibre, amazing building materials, compostable plastics, and it can actually restore the health of the environment,” he says. "When I started thinking of a way to promote hemp and the new Whakamana education institute on Manchester street, I mentioned it to a few chefs who were immediately interested in doing something creative with it in the kitchen.”

Loeffler says seven eateries have confirmed to date, outlining their hemp dish.

GatheringsHoney and hemp seed ice cream tart with fresh thyme
Bacon BrothersHemp pattie, hemp aoili and hemp brioche burger
Grater GoodsHemp salad
VesuvioVegan meatballs with hemp chimichurri
Barefoot EateryHemp pattie open sandwich
Barefoot EateryHemp super smoothie
SlickburgerHemp burger
Bohemian BakeryMushroom and hemp pesto sandwich

Patrons go in the draw to win the grand prize: a meal or food item at each of the participating restaurants, when they take a photo of the hemp dish they try and post it with the hashtag #hempfoodweek


Additional:

With hemp seeds now legal to be sold in food products in New Zealand as of November 2018, almost every supermarket and health food store now stocks them, in one form or another.

Hemp seeds, which comes from the same cannabis plant as marijuana but won’t get you high, is so nutrient-dense

Until now, only hemp seed oil could be sold for human consumption, relegating the seeds and by-products to be sold as animal food. We’re the last country in the world to catch up with overseas lawmakers.

In 2017, Cameron Sims, was a guest at Auckland’s TedX and spoke about how to harness the power of hemp.

Cam believes hemp is the key to changing the world and helping humanity become more sustainable. As a Kiwi raised on a sheep and beef farm, he became New Zealand’s first hemp-based chef. Cameron’s company Plant Culture encourages and supports consumers to be environmentally friendly.

Hemp’s versatility as fibre was discovered about 3000 years ago when it was used in the creation of fabric, rope and paper. Now, roughly 30 nations are producing industrial hemp, including Australia, Spain, Austria, and Canada. China leads the way as the world’s largest growers of the indigenous crop.

Hemp is the only resource on earth that can feed you, clothe you, house you and heal you.

Whakamana Cannabis Museum:

Opened in Christchurch in the historic Shand’s museum in November 2019. A PledgeMe campaign is currently underway to raise money to realise a vision of having a Cannabis University – a place people can get correct and detailed information about Cannabis, in order to make informed decisions about the use of it, and their voting in the 2020 referendum on the proposed legalisation of Cannabis.

More information here on Whakamana


