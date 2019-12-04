2020 Judith Binney Fellowships and Writing Awards



The Judith Binney Trust has announced the recipients of the 2020 Judith Binney Fellowships and Writing Awards.



The Judith Binney Fellow for 2020 is Dr Michael Stevens (Kāi Tahu). Dr Stevens is an independent historian, previously a Senior Lecturer in Māori History at the University of Otago. The 2020 Judith Binney Fellowship will support the completion of Dr Stevens’ book 'A World History of Bluff.'

Three Judith Binney Writing Awards have also been announced. The recipients are:

• Architectural historian, Ellen Andersen (Tainui); Ellen is writing a book on 100 years of Matangireia, the First Māori Affairs Committee Room at Parliament.

• Writer, Dr Rachel Buchanan (Taranaki, Te Ātiawa); Dr Buchanan will further her research on the action-packed history of Te Motunui Epa, Māori carved panels from Taranaki which ended up half a world away before returning home;

• Kaupapa Māori Researcher, Dr Ngahuia Murphy (Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Ruapani ki Waikaremoana, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngai Tūhoe). Dr Murphy is exploring the ritual histories of Māori women and their status in traditional society.

