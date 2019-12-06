Newer storytellers lead the dramatic line-up for 2020

6 December 2019

Three engrossing new series from talented newer storytellers are set to capture Aotearoa’s attention in 2020, after winning funding in NZ On Air’s final round of 2019.

Two millennial sisters who inherit a funeral home from their koro are at the heart of a new comedy series Good Grief. Set in small town New Zealand, sisters Ellie and Gwen Goode must stare death in the face each day, forcing them to confront the realities of their own life and what they want to make of it.

Featuring the “greatest and most irrationally confident comedy trio of all time” Frickin Dangerous Bro On The Road sees rising stars Jamaine Ross, James Roque and Pax Assadi visiting provincial towns and exploring what makes each town unique. Each episode will feature local celebrities and clips from live comedy shows performed in each town.

After centuries of slumber, the aitu (spirits) have awoken. Aitu is a contemporary horror series based on supernatural legends from the Pacific islands. The chilling tales will have first play on Prime before being released as individual webisodes on thecoconet.tv

“We’re incredibly excited to see three such creative projects led by newer storytellers on the slate for 2020. It’s heartening to see newer talents winning support for fresh story approaches as we head into a new decade,” said NZ On Air Chief Executive Jane Wrightson.

“NZ On Air’s strategy for Scripted content specifically includes finding and encouraging newer storytellers, and we are delighted to see this approach producing results,” she continued.

Funding Details

Aitu, 1 x 60 mins, Tikilounge Productions for Prime, up to $660,000

Frickin Dangerous Bro On The Road, 8 x 12 mins, Kevin & Co for TVNZ OnDemand, up to $434,612

Good Grief, 6 x 10 mins, Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Productions for TVNZ OnDemand, up to $500,000

