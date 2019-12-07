Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Olympic riders to the fore after dressage

Saturday, 7 December 2019, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Equestrian Sports New Zealand

Olympic riders to the fore after dressage at the Puhinui International Three day Event

In yesterdays dressage at the Puhinui International Three Day Event experience shown through as Olympic riders lead two of the four classes. Today is cross-country day with plenty of talent waiting to show what they’ve got across 4 beautifully built tracks.

In the Auckland Council CCI 4* local rider Renee Faulkner as the current leader with Rubinstar HH after dressage going into the cross country. Renee and “Rubin” as he is known are no strangers to the 4* here at Puhinui and are looking forward to the next two days. Not far behind is Olympian Clarke Johnstone, with Christen Lane, Monica Oakley and the renowned Donna Edwards-Smith in the top 6, all vying to improve their placings across a tough track.

Monica Oakley and Artist lead the Gilmour’s CCI 3*, with Renee Faulkner snapping at her heels and Bundy Philpott, Ashleigh McKinstry, Amanda Pottinger and Elise Power all chasing a clear round with no time faults. In the Veterinary Associates CCI 2*, Olympic Jock Paget is leading with Bing Bong, shortly followed by Ella Morshuis and Abigail Long ahead of Samantha Mynott, Miya Fleming, Greer Caddigan and Vicky Browne-Cole.

Finally, in the Thomson Electric CCN 1*, Clarke Johnstone is ahead of the pack with Watermill Hadley followed by a super competitive group of Rene Ryall, Charlotte Treneary, Leisa Keightley, Sam Doak and Francesca Masfen.

