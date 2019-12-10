Auckland Cricket team up with Movember

Tuesday 10 December, 2019

The moustaches may have gone, but the motivation remains.

Movember has expanded from being a month-long initiative during November to a year-round movement tackling men's health and Auckland Cricket is proud to have again joined forces with Movember to launch this summer's Dream11 Super Smash.

The Auckland ACES kick off their Dream11 Super Smash campaign against the Otago Volts on December 14 and Movember will be at Eden Park Outer Oval to raise awareness about tackling Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

Robert Dunne, NZ Country Manager for Movember is excited to be working with Auckland Cricket again.

"The players have been fantastic supporters for many seasons, growing moustaches and raising funds."

"At Movember, we understand the important role sport and community has to play when it comes to men’s health and our partnership with Auckland Cricket allows us to promote that key message."

Movember promotes open discussion about men's health and Dunne sees this Saturday at the Outer Oval as a great opportunity to continue the conversation.

"We are excited to see as many Mo Bros as possible at the ACES' first Dream11 Super Smash game because spending quality time with friends is important and this partnership provides us with the opportunity to promote this.”

Auckland Cricket Chief Executive Iain Laxon knows how important the many Movember causes are to cricketers and the wider community.

“The team at Movember do incredible work each year to promote awareness around men’s health."

"We saw our opening Dream11 Super Smash match as an opportunity to reach out to a wider group and focus on the bigger issues within our society."

"It is all about bringing families together at the Outer Oval and creating a lasting positive impact during their experience.”

More information about Movember:

Movember is the leading global men’s health charity. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity’s vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health.

To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com

