Highland Day returns to the City after earthquakes

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 10:57 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Caledonian Society

On Saturday the 7th of December, the Canterbury Caledonian Society hosted the annual Christchurch Casino Highland Day in Victoria Square for the first time in 9 years. The highland day’s main events include a Pipe Band competition with 17 bands competing, and a highland dancing competition with 50 over solo dancers.

The day attracted over 250 competitors in total and an estimated crowd of 3000 throughout the day, including supporters of the competitors as well as plenty of general public stopping by for a look during what turned out to be a lovely summers afternoon.

The Highland Day was supported by the Christchurch Casino and the Christchurch City Council. “It is great having the Casino and Council supporting this event, we all want to see more people coming into the city to experience what Christchurch has to offer and hosting these types of events in the city centre does just that” Courtney Williamson, Event Manager said “The competitors love being back in the city as well, the competition attracts people from all over the South Island and we had one band from Australia this year, many of them will stay for the weekend, head out on the town tonight and check out some sights around the city”

The Christchurch Casino Highland Day is always held on the first Saturday of December and has been running for 29 years.

