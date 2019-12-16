SkyCity debuts new Sky Tower LED lights with dynamic show

MEDIA ADVISORY

16 December 2019



Over the last two months, a team of contractors and SkyCity staff have been busy changing the external lightbulbs on the Sky Tower to LED, supporting SkyCity’s climate change commitment to reduce carbon emissions from the Sky Towers lighting by 10%.

The new LED lights will turn on for the first time this Saturday 21st December, at 9.00pm, with a dynamic light show, all in time with a playlist featuring kiwi hits and festive tunes hosted by the Breeze radio station.

Graeme Stephens, CEO of SkyCity Entertainment Group says that SkyCity is excited to partner with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei for the lights on celebration, where their whanau have selected the first song to be played.

“We can’t wait to see the new Sky Tower LED’s truly light up the Auckland skyline, just in time for Christmas and New Years’ Eve. To partner with Auckland CBD’s tangata whenua, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, to switch the lights on in sync with one of New Zealand’s most iconic songs is very special,” says Mr Stephens.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei spokesperson, Anahera Rawiri, is thrilled that the hapū is part of a very special show celebrating the progressive initiative.

“Switching to more eco-friendly lighting certainly speaks to our foundational values of kaitiakitanga and sustainability so we’re very proud to join SkyCity to kick off the Kirihimete festivities,” says Ms Rawiri.

SkyCity is also pleased to join ECA’s Gen Less program, focussed on empowering New Zealand businesses and individuals to live a climate-friendly lifestyle by lowering energy consumption. The reduction in energy consumption through the new LED lights, is just one of the many initiatives undertaken by SkyCity to reduce emissions and take action to combat climate change.



ENDS

Note to editor;

About the light show;

The light show will run for half an hour and the playlist will be hosted by The Breeze. Tune into The Breeze on 93.4 FM or through their app Rova, to hear the playlist live and watch the LED lights move to the beat.

For the best vantage point, visit the SkyCity precinct on Federal Street or pick a spot at one of Auckland’s many look out points that have great views of the Sky Tower;

• Ponsonby Road

• Mt Eden

• Bastion Point

• Mount Victoria

• Cyril Bassett VC lookout

• Stokes Point Reserve

About the new lights;

• Old fittings - the top of the Sky Tower had 27 10 year old LED fittings and the lower and base of the Sky Tower had 48 fitted metal halide lamps (1000W)

• The old lights have been replaced with 60 LED lights (RGBW) at the top of the Sky Tower and 96 LED lights (RGBW) at the lower and base of the Sky Tower

• The new LED’s will allow for more dynamic colour changes and long terms savings in terms of labour and maintenance. The new fittings are also more environmentally friendly through the removal of the metal halide lamps



