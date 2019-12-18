'Victor Hotel' by Josie Moon - MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW!!

Following her acclaimed Rose-Tinted EP, Wellington based alternative pop innovator, Josie Moon, brings us ‘Victor Hotel’,

her first single from her forthcoming debut album

‘Paint Me How You Need Me’

Teaming up with choreographer Cici Zheng and powerhouse Connor Pritchard,

Josie Moon spent 4 months preparing for this music video, having no prior dance experience at all.

Watch The Music Video Here

Along with a vocal style reminiscent of Lana Del Rey and Aaradhna, ‘Victor Hotel’ has a distinct flavour that will take you back to the infectious groove of Janet Jackson circa 1990’s.

‘Victor Hotel’ represents a fresh perspective for Josie Moon; further developing the shapes and tones of the ‘Rose Tinted EP’, to present one of the most unique NZ pop songs of 2019. The production crackles with familiar but challenging touches, while Moon’s vocals skip overtop; observing and embodying the complex ideas within the lyrics.

Stream ‘Victor Hotel’ here // Purchase 'Victor Hotel' here

‘Victor Hotel’ is Moon’s rallying cry to herself; to remember how she’s made it through this and other trying times, and to crystalize this determination to inspire others.

The lyrics were written while Moon was travelling alone in Hong Kong and dealing with undiagnosed anemia, the combination of which produced a depressive blanket of lethargy and alienation.

2019 has seen Moon knuckle down and explore the direction of her sound and voice in the alternative pop realm. The lyrical focus of Moon’s new music has pivoted more deeply internally, featuring stories that are more blunt and personal than ever. Partnered with new producer Art Heist, the album broadens Moon’s catalogue of eclectic pop sounds, drawing on inspirations from 90’s hip-hop, modern jazz, neo-soul and more. The distillation of such sounds are reflected in this first taste of her new work.

Her debut album ‘Paint Me How You Need Me’ is out in 2020.

Victor Hotel is Written and performed by Josie Moon, produced by Josie Moon & Art Heist.

Mixed by Chris Chetland, Josie Moon & Chris Scott, and Mastered by Chris Chetland at KOG Studios.

www.josiemoon.co.nz





