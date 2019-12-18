Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'Victor Hotel' by Josie Moon - MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW!!

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotion

Following her acclaimed Rose-Tinted EP, Wellington based alternative pop innovator, Josie Moon, brings us ‘Victor Hotel’,

her first single from her forthcoming debut album

‘Paint Me How You Need Me’

Teaming up with choreographer Cici Zheng and powerhouse Connor Pritchard,

Josie Moon spent 4 months preparing for this music video, having no prior dance experience at all.

Watch The Music Video Here

Along with a vocal style reminiscent of Lana Del Rey and Aaradhna, ‘Victor Hotel’ has a distinct flavour that will take you back to the infectious groove of Janet Jackson circa 1990’s.

‘Victor Hotel’ represents a fresh perspective for Josie Moon; further developing the shapes and tones of the ‘Rose Tinted EP’, to present one of the most unique NZ pop songs of 2019. The production crackles with familiar but challenging touches, while Moon’s vocals skip overtop; observing and embodying the complex ideas within the lyrics.

Stream ‘Victor Hotel’ here // Purchase 'Victor Hotel' here

‘Victor Hotel’ is Moon’s rallying cry to herself; to remember how she’s made it through this and other trying times, and to crystalize this determination to inspire others.

The lyrics were written while Moon was travelling alone in Hong Kong and dealing with undiagnosed anemia, the combination of which produced a depressive blanket of lethargy and alienation.

2019 has seen Moon knuckle down and explore the direction of her sound and voice in the alternative pop realm. The lyrical focus of Moon’s new music has pivoted more deeply internally, featuring stories that are more blunt and personal than ever. Partnered with new producer Art Heist, the album broadens Moon’s catalogue of eclectic pop sounds, drawing on inspirations from 90’s hip-hop, modern jazz, neo-soul and more. The distillation of such sounds are reflected in this first taste of her new work.

Her debut album ‘Paint Me How You Need Me’ is out in 2020.

Victor Hotel is Written and performed by Josie Moon, produced by Josie Moon & Art Heist.

Mixed by Chris Chetland, Josie Moon & Chris Scott, and Mastered by Chris Chetland at KOG Studios.

www.josiemoon.co.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Integrity Promotion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 