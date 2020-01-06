NZ World Cup Series Right Down to the Wire

Tegan Fitzsimon and Brooke Edgecombe showed their class once again today as they topped the FEI World Cup NZ League in Dannevirke.

Tegan (Christchurch) and Windermere Cappuccino notched back-to-back wins in the POLi Payments FEI World Cup Series at the Goldengrove Stud Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Showjumping, with Brooke (Waipukurau) aboard LT Holst Andrea bagging a consecutive win in the final. Each rider finished runner-up to the other in the respective divisions.

But it wasn’t without more than a few heart-stopping moments with both the final and the series coming down to the wire. Nine combinations were challenged by the Gary Sinclair-designed course which for those clear in the opening round, would give them a Certificate of Capability towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Taupo teen Annabel Francis got the final off to a cracker start. In her first-ever World Cup debut, she guided the experienced Carado GHP to a stunning clear. The next clear came from local farmer Logan Massie aboard Intellect, and then the three at the top of the leaderboard – Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) on Fiber Fresh Veroana, Brooke aboard LT Holst Andrea and series leader Tegan with Windermere Cappuccino. Joining the clears back for the second round was Drew Carson (Putaruru) and Winston V Driene who picked up four in the treble in the opener.

Briar and Veroana took the last fence – a repeat of what happened to this talented combination at the Taupo World Cup round – to finish on four faults in 57.1 seconds. Brooke nudged a fence or two but kept her slate clear in 66.93 to win the final for the second time on the trot. Tegan uncharacteristically had a rail at the first but flew around to stop the clock at 56.82 for runner-up and secure the series – by just two points – for the second consecutive year. Briar placed third in the series, also replicating her result of last season. Both Brooke and Tegan admitting to relief the series was now over.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tegan was hugely proud of her warmblood gelding who continues to be so consistent. “He is the horse of a lifetime,” she said. “He felt on form in that first round, so I knew I just had to keep that up. It worked to my advantage having that first fence down as I knew I had to be second if Brooke won so I just put my foot down. He jumped so well – I am incredibly proud of him. It feels great to come out and win the series again.”

The combination were on the podium in four of the five World Cup rounds this season, including two wins. In winning the series, Tegan now has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the world final in Las Vegas in April but says they’ll talk more about that when she gets home to her Canterbury base next week and have had a couple of days to breathe.

They’ve got a busy run heading to the end of the season with the Nationals, South Island Champs, Takapoto Estate and finally the Horse of the Year.

Brooke and LT Holst Andrea were the only combination to jump double clear today. “She tried really hard to jump two awesome rounds,” says the 29-year-old. “As long as I give her the best ride I can, she jumps her best and that is usually clear.”

Brooke prefers to focus on her own rounds and leave the competition to do the same. “I was relieved when it finished. I try to think of the final as just another class and not get caught up in things.” She paid tribute to the team effort that made their success possible and to course designer Gary Sinclair who had received a late call up after Australian Gavin Chester had to withdraw when he couldn’t get out due to the bush fires.

Results –

POLi Payments FEI World Cup NZ League Final: Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 1, Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Windermere Cappuccino 2, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 3, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Intellect 4, Annabel Francis (Taupo) Carado GHP 5, Drew Carson (Putaruru) Winston V Driene 6.

POLi Payments FEI World Cup NZ League Series: Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) 81 points 1, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) 79 2, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) 68 3.

Best First Year World Cup Horse: Drew Carson (Putaruru) Winston V Driene.

Best presented: Robert Steele (Dannevirke) LT Holst Bernadette.

Country TV John Gilliland Memorial Pony Grand Prix: Lily Moore (Havelock North) Fun House 1, Phoebe Howson (Hastings) Aorangi Ragtime 2, Georgie Wilson (Kinloch) Showtym Boss 3, Madison Jackson (Auckland) Rednalhgih Cowan 4, Isabella Narracci (Hastings) Showtym Highlight 5, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Colours of Lansing 6.

Harrison Lane Pro-Amateur Rider Series: Larina Dolman (Gisborne) Kiwi Lansing 1, Jessica Giles (Upper Hutt) Dining at Dusk 2, Ashley Hart (Hastings) Kiwi Showtime 3, Tracy Mason (Napier) WP Stella 4, Geordie Bull (Atiamuri) Forest Hill 5, Kate Hercock (Otane) Whimsical WDS 6.

Equifibre Junior Rider Series: Ally Stevenson (Hastings) La Perla 1, Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) Double J Barmaid 2, Makayla White (Hastings) Kiwi Cheroso 3, Dylan Bibby (Onga Onga) Wenrose Vertigo 4, Adele Rycroft (Dannevirke) Jericho R 5, Madison Jackson (Auckland) Kiwi Monarch 6.

Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider Series: Kaleigh Kent (Otane) Double J Sponge Bob Square Pants 1, Graeme Isaacson (Waipukurau) Pokere 2, Kelsea O’Connor (Palmerston North) Centiare 3, Natasha Mazey (Plimmerton) Apple Jack GNZ 4, Jessie Groggin (Wellington) Miss Cassini MS 5, Jo Bell (Atiamuri) Mauve 6.

FMG Young Rider Series: Nicola Hammond (Cambridge) Carlo I 1, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 2, Annabel Francis (Taupo) Carado GHP 3, Annabel Francis (Taupo) La Quinara 4, Ally Carson (Putaruru) Whiorau Ritchie 5, Ally Carson (Putaruru) Letano 6.

Main-Events University Jumping Challenge Series: Ike Baker (Hawke’s Bay) Hawkesdale Mahe 1.

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Series: Vicki Wilson (Havelock North) Daminos TWS 1, Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Campari 2, Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Glenbrooke All Roses 3, Vicki Wilson (Havelock North) Carpaccio TWS 4, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Delphine NZPH 5, Oliver Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Elizabeth 6.

Cheleken Equestrian and UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series: Larina Dolman (Gisborne) Eye See Ruby 1.

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series: Ashley Hart (Hastings) Kiwi Skyhigh and Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane =1.

Show hunter, Cartown Cat A High Points: Logan Nation (Pauatahanui) Amberfields Golden Charm 1, Isobel Jayne Bevitt (Gisborne) Buffalo Man 2, Zara Sutton (Palmerston North) Chelton Light Secret 3, Pia White (Masterton) Jubilee Master Card 4, Manaia Papworth (Eketahuna) Kaieto Tiki Tane 5, Sally Peffers (Dannevirke) Showtym Peaches N Cream 6.

Grassyard Farm Cat B High Points: Emily Oliver (Waikanae) Summer Fiesta 1, Libby Wilson (Taupo) Waimeha Tayza 2, Vienne Wilson (Kinloch) Ashbury Robin Hood 3, Kasey McKenna (Dannevirke) Onika Off Guard 4, Emily Oliver (Waikanae) Painterman 5, Bridie King (Pahiatua) Puketawa Puzzle 6.

Aniwell Cat C High Points: Kaitlin Brown (Wairoa) Tawa 1, Sophie Charlton (Hastings) She’s A Puzzle 2, Jaime Hogg (Wanganui) Step It Up 3, Zara von Dadelszen (Waipukurau) Star Waka 4, Abe Baker (Raukawa) Bush Gold 5.

NRM Open High Points: Trudy Riddell (Dannevirke) My Bushbaby 1, Antonio Matangi (Levin) Shoeshine Polish 2, Greta Averill (Hastings) Classic Roulette 3, Victoria How (Taupo) Kiwi Icon 4, Kitty White (Wairarapa) Tripoli 5, Ashleigh Forde (Poukawa) My Gummi Bear 6.

Gyro Plastics Junior High Points: Ike Baker (Hawke’s Bay) My Gummi Bear 1, Kitty White (Wairarapa) Private Benjamin 2, Gretta Averill (Hastings) Classic Roulette 3, Madison Wiffen (Wellington) Poanga 4, Kitty White (Wairarapa) Tripoli 5, Tess Gordon (Havelock North) High Regard 6.

The Ultimate Egg Co Amateur High Points: Ellie Myer (Hawera) Blueprint 1, Antonio Matangi (Levin) Marua 2, Diana Cottle (Wellington) Morpheus Rising 3, Rebecca Conole (Masterton) Private Benjamin 4, Trudy Riddell (Dannevirke) My Bushbaby 5, Ashleigh Forde (Poukawa) My Gummi Bear 6.

Sure Grip Mats Pony Equitation: Bridie King (Pahiatua) Buzzie Bees Maz 1, Libby Wilson (Taupo) Waimeha Tayza 2, Hannah von Dadelszen (Waipukurau) Star Waka 3, Jaime Hogg (Wanganui) Step it Up 4, Kaitlin Brown (Wairoa) Tawa 5, Harriet Klingender (Masterton) Tallyho Japonica 6.

Burger King Junior Equitation: Kitty White (Wairarapa) Private Benjamin III 1, Madison Wiffen (Wellington) Ponga 2, Greta Averill (Hastings) Classic Roulette 3.

Petticoat Lane Performance Horses Adult Equitation: Rebecca Conole (Masterton) Private Benjamin 1, Antonio Matangi (Levin) Shoeshine Polish 2, Ashleigh Forde (Poukawa) My Gummi Bear 3, Victoria How (Taupo) Kiwi Icon 4, Diana Cottle (Wellington) Morpheus Rising 5,

WHAT: Golden Grove Stud Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Jumping Show – including the POLi Payments FEI World Cup NZ League Series Final

WHERE: Dannevirke Showgrounds

WHEN: January 3-5 – World Cup Final January 5, 2020

