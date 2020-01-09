Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Soundsplash Timaru - All You Need To Know

Thursday, 9 January 2020, 10:18 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

Timaru is set to host its first ever Soundsplash this January. And with the three-day ALL AGES festival just over a week away, here’s a list of everything you need to know.

The first-ever Soundsplash Timaru takes place from January 17 to 19, 2020 at beautiful Caroline Bay - right by the beach and features some of the most exciting international and local names in music right now, including Peking Duk, Polo G, Dylan Frost (Sticky Fingers), Stan Walker, Tiki Taane, Sachi, Theia and Sons of Zion. See the full list of acts below.

Presented by The Edge and Mai FM, the star-studded line-up will perform across three stages. For those wanting to make the most of the three days, there’s camping available.

Meanwhile, promoters are also catering to those who can only make it to one day, with day tickets available for only $99.

Soundsplash Timaru is the sister festival to the long-standing event that’s been running in Raglan, which is also being held across the same dates – January 17, 18 and 19, 2020 – at Wainui Reserve on the picturesque west coast in the North Island.

Soundsplash has earned a reputation as one of New Zealand’s most popular and all-inclusive music events. It’s also celebrated for its attention to culture and sustainability. There is camping available at both locations and it is one of the few music festivals, which welcomes the whole family.

Here’s your ‘need-to-know’ guide to Soundsplash Timaru 2020:

* You can now get one-day passes for just $99, alongside a range of options including a youth festival ticket for three days. Get tickets HERE

* Soundsplash is passionate about music and strives to include a mix of big names alongside newcomers and underground artists.

* In Timaru, there will be three stages.


The full line-up / day splits for Timaru:

Friday January 17
Peking Duk (DJ set), Dylan Frost (Sticky Fingers), Mitch James, Stan Walker, Tiki Taane, Montell2099, Theia, Lastlings, Marlin’s Dreaming, Drumsound & Bassline Smith B2B Tantrum Desire ft. MC Toddlah, Deadbeat, Benny Page, Flowidus, Muzzy, Written By Wolves, Ed Solo, CHAII, Deekline, K+Lab, White Chapel Jak, Masaya, Vangrove, LMC, Jay Knight, CSM B2B Holistic, Rothman Reds

Saturday January 18
Polo G, SACHI, Winston Surfshirt, Sons of Zion, Melodownz, The Butlers, Atliens, Modestep, Dolphin Friendly, Fairbrother, Mylen, Melt, Levine Lale, Blueprint, Coastal Promotions, RA Lion, Suune, Akula, Jacks Point, The Raddlers, Fly Spray, Arceo

Sunday January 19
Agent Smith, Benthamisim, Joel C + carnival rides, yoga and fire spinning,
food and marketplace

www.soundsplash.co.nz

