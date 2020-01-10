Danica Bryant Releases New Single ‘Sugarbones’

First fully instrumented release from national-award-winning Napier songwriter



WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SPOTIFY | YOUTUBE | APPLE MUSIC



Singer-songwriter Danica Bryant has released her new indie rock single ‘Sugarbones’ on digital streaming services this January 10th, 2020. Recorded with funding from the Play It Strange Trust, the track was engineered and produced by local musicians Stretch, and Rinie Coppelmans. Members of local band Lavender Menace, Natalie Bennett and Tyler Blythe, accompany Bryant’s mysterious vocals and acoustic guitar with percussion and bass.



“This song is a tribute to soft drinks, neon lights and smalltown smokey Friday nights,” Bryant explains. “It’s going to make people dance, whether I’m playing it with my band, or alone with a guitar and some moody stage lighting.”



‘Sugarbones’ is Bryant’s first release following an immensely successful 2019. After winning the Play It Strange Who Loves Who Competition, attending a songwriting workshop with Kiwi icon Bic Runga, and opening for major acts such as Jon Toogood and Jason Kerrison, this song proves her talents as a musical star on the rise. The year ahead promises exciting new things, as Bryant starts recording her first EP later this month.



UPCOMING PERFORMANCES



Church Road Winery - January 12th - With Anabelle and Ash, Campbell Burns

Paisley Stage - January 28th - Supporting Alice Foulds

