Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Danica Bryant Releases New Single ‘Sugarbones’

Friday, 10 January 2020, 11:42 am
Press Release: Danica Bryant

Danica Bryant Releases New Single ‘Sugarbones’


First fully instrumented release from national-award-winning Napier songwriter


WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SPOTIFY | YOUTUBE | APPLE MUSIC


Singer-songwriter Danica Bryant has released her new indie rock single ‘Sugarbones’ on digital streaming services this January 10th, 2020. Recorded with funding from the Play It Strange Trust, the track was engineered and produced by local musicians Stretch, and Rinie Coppelmans. Members of local band Lavender Menace, Natalie Bennett and Tyler Blythe, accompany Bryant’s mysterious vocals and acoustic guitar with percussion and bass.


“This song is a tribute to soft drinks, neon lights and smalltown smokey Friday nights,” Bryant explains. “It’s going to make people dance, whether I’m playing it with my band, or alone with a guitar and some moody stage lighting.”


‘Sugarbones’ is Bryant’s first release following an immensely successful 2019. After winning the Play It Strange Who Loves Who Competition, attending a songwriting workshop with Kiwi icon Bic Runga, and opening for major acts such as Jon Toogood and Jason Kerrison, this song proves her talents as a musical star on the rise. The year ahead promises exciting new things, as Bryant starts recording her first EP later this month.


UPCOMING PERFORMANCES


Church Road Winery - January 12th - With Anabelle and Ash, Campbell Burns
Paisley Stage - January 28th - Supporting Alice Foulds

SPOTIFY | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Danica Bryant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 