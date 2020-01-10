Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Southland's social event of the year given a shake-up

Friday, 10 January 2020, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Transport World

The glitzy Neptune Ball – a highlight on Southland’s social calendar – has been given a modern refresh for 2020.
Held at Bill Richardson Transport World, the annual Neptune Ball is the traditional precursor to the festivities of the famous Bluff Oyster Festival.
TW Events & Incentives events manager Adam Reinsfield says the event, now in its fourth year, has been given a modern makeover for 2020.
“The Neptune Ball transports people to another world, and invites our guests to delight in the details while they party the night away,” he says.


Early-bird tickets to the event are on sale now: but numbers are strictly limited, with just 200 available.

“This year we have opted to move to a cocktail format, rather than a sit-down dinner, to encourage guests to mingle and move around, enjoying the company and world-class setting,” Reinsfield says.

“Guests can expect the same glitz, glamour and sensational atmosphere as always. This year we will showcase more delectable dishes in interactive food stations to add to the festive vibe, and we have rejigged things so the evening starts and ends slightly later – we want guests to keep the party going.”

The Neptune Ball will showcase performances from live entertainers, including the ever-popular Epic Entertainment. A second entertainment act will be confirmed later in the year.

“This is Southland’s chance to celebrate the finest our region has to offer. The Neptune Ball is our marquee event at TW Events & Incentives – and now is the public’s opportunity to nab one of our early-bird tickets to secure their spot amongst the revelry.”

When and where
Friday 22 May: 7.30pm – 12.30am
Bill’s Shed, Bill Richardson Transport World
Black tie, cocktail extravaganza

What to expect
Be captivated by the finest cuisine Southland has to offer, showcased in multiple interactive food stations. Includes two drinks per person. Cash bar available. Featuring the musical stylings of Epic Entertainment and a second live entertainment act – stay tuned for further details. Don’t miss out on one of the finest nights Southland has to offer.

The finer details
Strictly limited numbers – early bird tickets $130.
Standard tickets $145.
R18
Door sales unavailable

Tickets can be purchased here.

