Wellington United announce signing of Leo Villa

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Wellington United


Tuesday 21 January 2020

Wellington United have signed Argentinian midfielder Leo Villa for their 2020 Capital Premier Division season.

Villa comes to United from Wellington Olympic and has also played for Waterside Karori and Team Wellington since his arrival in New Zealand in 2016. He has won a National league title with Team Wellington and the Venus Shield (Capital Premier) twice with Waterside Karori.

Leo says he was attracted to Wellington United by the challenge of helping the club rebuild its men’s team and helping create a good playing atmosphere for the development and progress of the club. Wellington United coach Guillermo Schiltenwolf welcomed Leo to the United family saying “We are delighted to have Leo. Someone who knows the league very well. His experience and leadership will be a great asset to have”

34 year old Leo, came to NZ in 2016 for a holiday and to see his good friend Gonzalo Amado (who is Wellington United's assistant coach this season) and liked it so much he stayed. Before arriving in New Zealand, Leo played professionally in Italy and Argentina, including in Serie B for Venezia.

ENDS

