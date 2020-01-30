Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dannevirke remembers Koro Mullins with memorial speedshear

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 6:15 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

The life of shearing industry and competitions legend Koro Mullins will be commemorated in the Dannevirke A and P Show’s speedshear tomorrow night (Friday).

The Koro Mullins Memorial Speedshear , building on the speedshear established by the Aotea Sports Club, of which the shearing commentator former shearer and contractor was also a stalwart, will be held at the Dannevirke Showgrounds, following the day’s annual Dannevirke A and P shearing and woolhandling championships, and will start at 6.30pm.

It will be the first of three Shearing Sports New Zealand affiliated speedshears in less than a week.

The West Coast of the South Island gets its moment in the Reefton show’s speedshear on Saturday night at the Ikamatua Hotel, starting at 7pm, and the next round the King Country’s James Ritchies memorial series

will be held at the Aria Cosmopolitan Club next Wednesday night.

They’re part of yet another busy few days on the Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar, kicked-off by the Dannevirke A and P Show Shears on Friday, with shearing and woolhandling in all grades from Open to Novice, starting at 8.30am.

The second show in the ANZ Northland Teams Championship is part of the North Kaipara A and P Show shearing on Saturday, starting at 10.30am, while also on Saturday are the Rangitikei Shearing sports shearing and woolhandling, starting at 8.30am and including the 4th round of the PGG Wrightson Wool national Shearing Circuit, and the weekend’s only South Island competition, the Reefton A and P Show shears start at 9.30am.

The historic AriaWaitangi Day Sports are next Thursday, with shearing and woolhandling starting at 8.30am.

They will be followed two days later by the Otago Shears in Balcluth, the first of a long-standing big-four, including the Southern Shears in Gore (February 14-15), Pahiatua Shears (March 1) and the 60th Golden Shears in Masterton (March 4-7).


