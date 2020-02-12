Government Releases Freedom Camping Survey

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) has this week launched a survey targeting Freedom campers.

The survey which presents as a means to determine spending habits of Freedom campers, also asks if campers are “certified self contained’ and where they camp.

The survey is being promoted only through RV clubs, so is missing out on surveying the majority of freedom campers, being those who camp in modes unable to be ‘certified self contained’ ie tents and other temporary structures. Concerned Motorhomers made the existence of the survey known to the public.

Most of these campers belong to groups the Government would like to forget exist so they can create rules that apply to motorhomes & caravans only.

The Freedom Camping Act 2011 does not legislate like that.

Of particular concern is the majority of Freedom Campers who camp as part of other outdoor recreational activities.

These people can include Hunters, Kayakers, Mountaineers, Trampers as well as cyclists and others. The majority of these groups are included under the Camping Act if they camp within 200 metres of an area reachable by an off road type Motor-bike (motor vehicle accessible area).

That one of the questions asks if you camp in a “designated freedom camping area” demonstrates how out of touch developers of the survey are, as the Freedom Camping Act 2011 permits camping anywhere in NZ generally ‘unless specifically prohibited”. There should be no designated freedom camping sites.

For these other campers it is considered ‘vital’ that they complete the survey and make their voices heard. If not we will also have the same restrictive provisions placed on us as are placed on Motor-homes due to being all described the same in the Act.

The need to complete the survey can not be understated - all Freedom Campers that camp in modes unable to be ‘certified’ as self contained must be heard.

Both MBIE & Department of Internal Affairs have been approached for comment with none received 12 hours after the deadline for publication.

The survey can be accessed here; https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5448322/otherNZorgs?fbclid=IwAR0vlmDb6C8_iOg_a05N6sIn6UyFPVr_6NMtf1EfH8VoO6aytf-pbpyiekQ

