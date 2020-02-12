Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Government Releases Freedom Camping Survey

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 8:50 am
Press Release: Freedom Camping

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) has this week launched a survey targeting Freedom campers.

The survey which presents as a means to determine spending habits of Freedom campers, also asks if campers are “certified self contained’ and where they camp.

The survey is being promoted only through RV clubs, so is missing out on surveying the majority of freedom campers, being those who camp in modes unable to be ‘certified self contained’ ie tents and other temporary structures. Concerned Motorhomers made the existence of the survey known to the public.

Most of these campers belong to groups the Government would like to forget exist so they can create rules that apply to motorhomes & caravans only.

The Freedom Camping Act 2011 does not legislate like that.

Of particular concern is the majority of Freedom Campers who camp as part of other outdoor recreational activities.

These people can include Hunters, Kayakers, Mountaineers, Trampers as well as cyclists and others. The majority of these groups are included under the Camping Act if they camp within 200 metres of an area reachable by an off road type Motor-bike (motor vehicle accessible area).

That one of the questions asks if you camp in a “designated freedom camping area” demonstrates how out of touch developers of the survey are, as the Freedom Camping Act 2011 permits camping anywhere in NZ generally ‘unless specifically prohibited”. There should be no designated freedom camping sites.

For these other campers it is considered ‘vital’ that they complete the survey and make their voices heard. If not we will also have the same restrictive provisions placed on us as are placed on Motor-homes due to being all described the same in the Act.

The need to complete the survey can not be understated - all Freedom Campers that camp in modes unable to be ‘certified’ as self contained must be heard.

Both MBIE & Department of Internal Affairs have been approached for comment with none received 12 hours after the deadline for publication.

The survey can be accessed here; https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5448322/otherNZorgs?fbclid=IwAR0vlmDb6C8_iOg_a05N6sIn6UyFPVr_6NMtf1EfH8VoO6aytf-pbpyiekQ

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Freedom Camping on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 