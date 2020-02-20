Montreal International Poetry Prize 2020

The Montreal Prize is a not-for-profit, grassroots initiative centred on the art of the poem. It is open to poets from around the world and embraces the diversity of contemporary poetry in English. The prize is $20,000.

Deadline: 15 May 2020

www.montrealpoetryprize.com

Each entry must consist of 40 lines or fewer. Multiple entries are welcome.

Entry fee: $20 CAD early entry / $25 later entry / $17 additional entry

All entries must be original and previously unpublished.

An international jury of prominent poets will select fifty poems for inclusion in The Global Poetry Anthology 2020, to be published by Véhicule Press. From these fifty finalists, the winning poem will be selected by this year’s distinguished judge, Yusef Komunyakaa.

The Montreal International Poetry Prize was founded in 2011 by Asa Boxer and was supported in its formative years by the late Leonard Cohen. Four competitions have taken place since 2011. In 2019, management of the Montreal Prize was transferred to the Department of English at McGill University, in recognition of the university’s long-standing commitment to encouraging poetry.

