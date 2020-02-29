Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Anna Nicholson: Woman of the Year & Get Happy

Saturday, 29 February 2020, 11:48 am
Press Release: Anna Nicholson


Award-winning British character comedian performs two shows in her New Zealand premiere.

Blistering character studies of our self-obsessed times; Nicholson presents fierce yet fragile women in a character comedy show bursting with satire, depth, familiarity and warmth.

Anna presents both of her character comedy shows.

Woman of the Year follows four characters each vying to be crowned Woman of the Year. But who will win? The audience decides. This show toured the UK and internationally in 2019 winning BEST COMEDY at the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Awards.

Get Happy follows four characters, some who appeared in Woman of the Year, and some brand new. They include a vicar with a rival, an Instagram influencer, a Yorkshire granny and a retreat-running hippy. What do they all have in common? They all want to Get Happy!

In a time where well-being is high on the agenda, and the commodification of happiness is on the rise, comes character comedy shows full of joy, optimism and hope for finding happiness in the every day.

Both shows are written and performed by Anna Nicholson, (BBC writer for Crackerjack), a British character comedian and regular to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Award-winning BBC sitcom writer James Cary (Miranda, My Family) provided creative development and script oversight for the show. Research and Development was provided by Hannah Sharkey (resident director for The Play That Goes Wrong).

The shows consist of a combination of sketch and song. They are family friendly.

Nicholson says: ‘I am so excited to be touring Woman of the Year and Get Happy. I aim to make comedy where the characters are familiar to an audience and will make them laugh their socks off. I also hope the show will cause the audience to appreciate the little things in life that can bring us happiness.’

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

