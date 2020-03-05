The NZ Music Managers Forum Mentoring Programme To Be Extended Into Australia

The NZ Music Managers Forum are proud to announce a mentoring collaboration with AAM (Association of Artist Managers) in Australia. NZ MMF members who have, or are, an artist targeting the Australian market, can now apply to be mentored by an experienced AAM Music Manager.

This is an extension of one of the NZ MMF’s most popular members benefits – the Mentoring programme, where members book to receive confidential one on one mentoring from a range of industry professionals.

NZ Music Manager Chair, Teresa Patterson, says; “This is the natural next step for our hugely successful Mentoring programme which has been running for over 10 years. The ability to receive expert advice from successful AAM Music Managers in Australia will be of extreme benefit to our members who are planning to focus on Australia as a key territory.”

Catherine Haridy, Executive Director of the AAM agrees; “We are extremely proud to be partnering with our friends at the NZ MMF on this important mentoring opportunity, and to nurture collaboration between our Australian and New Zealand Music Managers while giving first hand advice and guidance to help navigate the Australian market.”

The Australian mentoring sessions are for NZ MMF members whose artists:

Have a single/EP/album release in Australia, with an Australian label, that includes a promo and marketing plan

Are planning to tour Australia (either headline or support)

Have signed a deal with an Australian booking agent, label, publisher, promoter



Australian and New Zealand Mentoring are for NZ MMF members only.

More information on the NZ MMF and AAM go to www.mmf.co.nz and www.aam.org.au



MMF (NZ) is dedicated to growing and supporting artist managers and self-managed artists. We do this by mentoring, networking, education and advocacy.

The Association of Artist Managers (AAM) unites the Australian music industry’s managers providing a peak body that develops, protects and promotes the reputations and interests of music managers and their artists.

