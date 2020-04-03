Unforgotten, A TV-play: Have Miracles Been Cancelled?

With all live performances cancelled or postponed, NO Productions are delighted to present their favourite show Unforgotten - now in a new format as a teleplay!

What is a teleplay? It may sound ghastly. And yet… don’t dismiss it! The TV version of Unforgotten has a lot to offer. Rather than just setting up a camera in the back of the theatre, we took the actors to a TV studio (thanks St Andrews College, Christchurch). We re-blocked the actors' performance to work on multiple cameras. In the room next door, the director could speak to each camera operator while doing real-time editing. This method was used when the BBC first began to televise drama and is still actively used in TV production today.

What is the story about? This modern fairy-tale immerses audiences into a familiar yet uncanny post-disaster world – the setting which is very relevant to the current Covid-19 lockdown in New Zealand. The play, written by Ukrainian-born playwright Nataliya Oryshchuk, was inspired by some of Nataliya’s childhood memories of the Chernobyl disaster and strongly resonates with the unique situation we all find ourselves in.

A university professor and a street musician are hoping to catch the last evacuation train at an abandoned railway station. They discover a strange winged creature perched among the rubbish… Is it a real angel or a statue? Have miracles been cancelled?

Performed by David Allen, Michael Adams, Nataliya Oryshchuk; the stage version is directed by Georgina Marie. The TV version is directed by Franc Bol (Recorded Ltd). TV recording was supported by St Andrew's College.

The show will be streamed through eventfinda.co.nz from 7am to 11.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Duration: 50 min.

All tickets are $6,and one ticket is enough for your whole “bubble”!

All proceeds will be going to the theatre company that has been financially affected due to the Covid-19 cancellations and postponements.

