Kiwi Squash Players Miss Out As World Junior Champs Cancelled

Monday, 6 April 2020, 9:07 am
Press Release: Squash New Zealand

Unfortunate news for the squash world that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the WSF (World Squash Federation) and Squash Australia have regretfully agreed to cancel the WSF World Junior Championships that had been scheduled to take place in July 2020 on the Gold Coast.

Squash NZ has sympathy and understanding for those players who were in the tournament team or taking part as individuals as well as officials, family and other supporters.

The Coronavirus pandemic is something unprecedented in modern times and SNZ will make every effort to help those who were to be involved in the tournament.

In recognition of those players who were selected to take part in the WSF World Junior Championships here are the names of the team and individuals:

Boys team: Elijah Thomas (Eden Epsom, Auckland), Glenn Templeton (Katikati), Leo Fatialofa (Henderson, Auckland), Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist (Manaia, Whangarei).

Boys individuals: Campbell Webster (Hutt Valley) also team reserve, Joe Smythe (Devoy Squash Club, Tauranga).

Girls individuals: Anika Jackson (Hamilton Squash Club), Natalie Says (Belmont, Auckland), Diana Galloway (Hutt City), Jena Gregory (Havelock North), Sophie Hodges (Hamilton Squash Club) , Ella Lash (Belmont, Auckland).

Boys coach -Nick Mita, Girls coach - Manu Yam.

Squash will return and be strong again.

