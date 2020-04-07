Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

21-year-old Starts Initiative Isomate.org To Spread Joy To Kiwis In Wake Of Coronavirus

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Isomate

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 7, 2020: Alexia Preston, 21-year-old student, has recently launched online mental health and wellbeing initiative Isomate.org - a first-of-its-kind website providing fun and friendly tips, tricks, and insights on how to thrive in isolation.

"I created this to spread as much joy as possible in a very scary, uncertain time for many," remarks Alexia Preston, founder of Isomate.org. "Isomate is here to deliver joy and excitement - to be your mate while you isolate".

Despite launching only two weeks ago, Isomate.org has already seen just over 3,000 unique visitors to the site, including people from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South East Asia.

Isomate.org provides witty insights to challenges that kiwis are facing in this lockdown - such as the nationwide conundrum of the lack of flour in supermarkets. Their article 'The 10 Best Flourless Baking Recipes For a Lockdown, is among their most popular, along with 'Isomate's Top 150 Free Courses You Can Take Online,' and 'The Importance of A Nook'.

"Isomate is a great concept to help through this period of self-isolation, to stay connected and be inspired," said Leslie Preston, founder of Bachcare.

Our goal is to spread this joy as far and wide as possible during this time. Come have a look at www.isomate.org and share to help kiwis in need of a mate, and a smile.

