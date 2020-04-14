Free Online Tour Of Aubrey Beardsley At Tate Britain

Installation of Aubrey Beardsley at Tate Britain

Photo by Tate Photography

Aubrey Beardsley, Caprice c.1894.

Available to view on Tate's website and Youtube channel from today, Monday 13 April, a new online tour through Tate Britain’s Aubrey Beardsley exhibition guided by the Tate Britain team of Caroline Corbeau-Parsons, Curator of British Art 1850-1915, and Alice Insley, Assistant Curator of Historic British Art.

This online tour provides insight into the artist’s brief but astonishing career. Although he died tragically young at the age of just 25, Beardsley’s strange, sinuous black-and-white images have continued to shock and delight for over a century. Bringing together 200 spectacular works – the largest grouping of his original drawings in over 50 years – viewers will be able to see his unrivalled skill as a draughtsman in exquisite detail. The video joins further exhibition-related content available on Tate’s website, including an illustrated exhibition guide and a short film in which historian Stephen Calloway and drag performer Holly James Johnston discuss Beardsley, drag, gender and the joy of being a dandy.

