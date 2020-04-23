Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

University Of Waikato Academic Shortlisted In International Short Story Competition

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: University of Waikato

University of Waikato lecturer and eminent New Zealand writer Catherine Chidgey has been named this week as a shortlisted author for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

The Prize is awarded annually for the best piece of unpublished short fiction from the Commonwealth, and is one of the most prestigious international writing competitions.

This year’s shortlist of 20 authors was chosen from 5,107 entries from 49 Commonwealth countries, with Chidgey as one of two New Zealand authors shortlisted.

“I’m delighted to have my story recognised in such a prominent international competition,” says Chidgey.

Chidgey’s story is titled ‘Attention’ and is about a former child actor whose career is cut short when he takes on his most challenging role.

Chidgey says that inspiration struck for this story when she was listening to true crime podcasts while enduring a lengthy daily commute to a previous role she had at MIT in South Auckland.

“The story focuses on a man thinking back on his pushy stage mother, who expected him to go on to become a famous child star.

“However, his role as a murdered boy in a TV re-enactment thwarts his acting career and colours the rest of his life.

“At its heart, it’s a story of how the past impacts the present, and how certain experiences never leave us,” explains Chidgey.

On her writing process, Chidgey says that short stories tend to come in a rush every now and then, in between novels, but that’s not to say that it’s an easy process.

“At the moment, I have my head down in my next novel with not a lot of time to focus on short story writing. However, when they do happen, I love the charge I get from completing one, and the immediate sense of achievement I feel compared to the much more delayed gratification of a novel.”

As well as copyediting her next novel, Remote Sympathy, due out in October this year, Chidgey is busy with the Sargeson Prize, a short story competition she initiated and judged last year. Sponsored by the University of Waikato, it has just launched again for 2020.

The Sargeson Prize is New Zealand’s richest short story competition, offering the overall winner a $5,000 cash prize, and has two divisions: Open and Secondary Schools. The 2020 competition will be judged by celebrated master of the form, Owen Marshall.

The regional winners for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize are due to be announced on 2 June, with the overall winner to be named on 7 July.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 