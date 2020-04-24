The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Is Kickstarting Funding And Careers For Aotearoa’s Artists

On Friday 24 April the Arts Foundation launch Boosted LIVE, The Arts Foundation Future Fund and Springboard Programme recipients. These initiatives provide opportunities for artists to amplify their impact on Aotearoa at a time when New Zealand’s creative sector needs urgent help, and New Zealanders need access to arts and culture more than ever.

“As an organisation, we’ve been heads down on our mission to understand and address the impact of COVID-19 for the people we serve – the artists of Aotearoa,” says Garth Gallaway, Chair of the Arts Foundation. “Right now, we know that in order to safeguard the future of our rich cultural landscape and our collective wellbeing, we need to rally New Zealanders support for the artists who create it.”

These initiatives help artists in their immediate need, while also reinforcing the arts and creativity as a major driver for a greater sense of wellbeing and connectedness throughout the country.

Boosted LIVE gives artists the opportunity to live stream their art, and – crucially – receive donations towards it from their community, and the communities of Boosted and the Arts Foundation. Launching at 3.00pm Friday 24 April with an opening weekend of creativity – from Don McGlashan, Laureate 2002, Neil Ieremia, Laureate 2005, with Black Grace, NZSO, Julian Temple Band to Arjuna Oakes, Springboard 2020.

The Arts Foundation Future Fund is a new initiative, built by members of the Arts Foundation community to give an extra leg-up for artists who front up and engage New Zealanders with their work on the Foundation's arts crowdfunding platform, Boosted. Projects that raise at least $1000 will be given a $1000 koha from the Future Fund.

The inaugural Springboard programme gives six recipients at a formative stage of their career the funding and mentorships they need to kick start a sustainable career in the arts. Whilst funding and selection was arranged before COVID-19 had such ramifications on the careers of artists, this programme could not launch at a better time.

Boosted LIVE

Boosted is Aotearoa’s only crowdfunding platform dedicated to the arts, and has always been about brokering giving to artists, who in turn give back to New Zealanders.

With the support of Creative NZ, the Arts Foundation launch Boosted LIVE, a platform where artists can live stream their creative mahi (be it a reading, a ‘living room’ dance, a gig in your bedroom, or a showcase of their creative process) and be fairly remunerated for it.

Boosted LIVE launches at 3.00pm on Friday 24 April with an opening weekend of creativity – from dance performance and live gigs, to studio tours.

Friday 24 April Saturday 25 April Sunday 26 April Don McGlashan, 3.00pm

Musician Arjuna Oakes, 5.00pm

Wellington Springboard Musician Bryony Matthews, 3.00pm Christchurch Singer Songwriter Kerry Tunstall, 5.00pm

Christchurch Visual Artist

Black Grace, 7.00pm

Dance Luigi Cappel, 5.00pm

Musician NZSO, 6.30pm

Music Julien Temple Band, 7.30pm

Dunedin Musicians Stretch, 7.00pm

Hawkes Bay Musician

The Arts Foundation is encouraging New Zealanders to donate direct to artists projects as they stream their work live on Boosted from all corners of the country. New Zealanders give, and they will get a cultural shot in the arm back through this difficult time.

The Arts Foundation Future Fund

To honour artists at this time, the Arts Foundation is bringing together a new fund backed by the Arts Foundation community that provides a koha for artists all over Aotearoa. Every Boosted project that and successfully crowdfunds $1000 will receive an additional $1000 koha from the Future Fund. Starting with a seed fund of $50,000, they will be able to fund 50 projects with a $1000 koha. The fund is still growing – it has a stretch goal of $100,000 so 100 Boosted projects are given the leg up they need to make great art happen.

By giving artists a powerful reason to show their art (live stream or not) and rally their own communities to support them, the Arts Foundation enables the work that is so essential to the fabric of our country.

Springboard

The Arts Foundation inaugural Springboard Programme awardees consist of six artists, each at a formative stage of their career, with outstanding potential in a variety of arts disciplines.

Springboard called for applications in November 2019, with an independent selection panel gathering in late February 2020 to make the difficult decision. The selection panel consisted of:

Professor Heather Galbraith

Nigel Borell

Andrea Daly

Tsuiata Avia

Daniel Belton

Briar Monro

Kerry Warkia



Over 450 applications were received for the six Springboard opportunities.

Along with a $15,000 untagged-gift towards their work and practice, the successful recipients have also been matched with senior artist mentors from our alumni of Arts Foundation Laureates, Icons, New Generation, residency or Fellowship recipients. Mentors also receive a $5,000 koha for their time.

“Springboard affords me the time and space to plan and execute more of my own projects. It also allows me to build the team I need to make it all happen. I am driven to continue to pave a way forward for my community, my industry and anyone who might see me about and think "I want to do what she's doing,” says Moana Ete, Springboard recipient. “Niki Caro said to me in our first meeting "try not to look too hard for a template" I am eager to follow her advice to follow my instincts, to trust that everyone I have worked with for over 10 years has given me every tool and I will ever need.”

The Springboard financial, mentoring and resource support system is designed to have a significant impact on the recipients growth and development as artists – giving them a lift of confidence to start a full time career in the arts.

“We’re incredibly proud to be supporting these outstanding artists as they kickstart a sustainable career in the arts,” says Jo Blair, The Arts Foundation Lead. “Ngā mihi maioha to the Edgar Family, the Todd Trust and some wonderful givers who attended the 2020 New Zealand Arts Ball – we can’t wait to see what incredible art is made as a result of your generous gifts.”

The 2020 Springboard awardees are:

Ayesha Green

Genre: Visual arts (painter)

Iwi: Kai Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu

Ayesh Green is a visual artist based in Ōtepoti. Her work – which focuses on the visual language of nation building – makes a highly original contribution.

Mentor: Suzanne Ellison MNZM

Bala Murali Shingade

Genre: Filmmaker, writer, theatremaker

Bala represents a distinctive and new voice in film and theatre. His sensitive and intelligent cinematic voice represents a young Kiwi's vision, one that eloquently connects his Indian cultural roots to his experience of Aotearoa.

Mentor: Oscar Kightley MNZM, Laureate 2006

Matasila Freshwater

Genre: Writer, Filmmaker

Matasila Freshwater, from Solomon Island heritage, is a Wellington filmmaker with a background in animation, anthropology and design. Her work often explores the relationship between culture and selfhood, and she’s currently working on her first solo film feature.

Mentor: Tusi Tamasese, New Generation, 2015

Arjuna Oakes

Genre: Musician – singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer

Arjuna is a striking and assured new talent. This young artist demonstrates a profound understanding of his medium, which he complements with powerful, original sonic language.

Mentor: John Psathas ONZM, Laureate 2003



Moana Ete



Iwi: Ngāi Tahu/Te Hapu o Ngāti Wheke, Samoa

Genre: Multi-discipline – Literature (writer), Film, Performing arts (music, curator, actor).

Moana has a unique voice across many mediums. She uses her practice to explore the ways we are navigating the impact of colonization, sparking kōrero about our collective future.

Mentor: Niki Caro MNZM, Laureate 2017

Min-Young Her

Genre: Multi-disciplinary – performance art, sculpture

Min-Young Her is a multi-disciplinary artist based in Ōtautahi. She works with fabrics to construct sculptural forms that can – through wearing – spark a unique dialogue between previously disconnected groups.

Mentor: Tiffany Singh, New Generation 2017

Boosted LIVE can be viewed here

